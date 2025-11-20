Giants QB Jaxson Dart Remains Limited in Practice
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart remained a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol.
Despite being limited, there is optimism that the rookie will clear the league’s protocol by Saturday before the team leaves for Detroit. If that happens, then Dart is expected to get the starting nod Sunday against the Lions.
In terms of other injuries, cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), and tight end Thomas Fidone II (foot) all missed their second day of practice and are trending in the wrong direction for Sunday.
Adebo’s injury continues to be of concern after he had a setback last week from having practiced on a limited basis and not ending up with an injury designation, only to still not feel right when it came to game time.
If he misses this week’s game, it will be the fifth one in a row, raising a question as to whether the team should just put him on IR at this point, given the lost season, or continue to hold a roster spot open for him.
Linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), cornerback Rico Payton (illness), and receiver Darius Stalyton (hamstring) were all upgraded in terms of their practice participation.
Slayton’s status for Sunday is probably the shakiest of the bunch, given the nature of his injury, while Flannigan-Fowles and Payton should be good to go by Sunday.
Cornerback Nic Jones (hamstring) is a new addition to this week’s report, listed as a limited participant.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- TE Thomas Fidone II (foot)
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (NIR- Personal)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- CB Deonte Banks (hip)
- QB Jaxson Dart (concussion/Non-contact)
- DL Chauncey Golson (neck)
- S Tyler Nubin (neck)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe/elbow)
- ILB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (Illness) | UPGRADE
- CB Rico Payton (Illness) |UPGRADE
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) } UPGRADE
- CB Nic Jones (hamstring) | NEW ADDITION
Full Participation
- *RB Eric Gray (knee)
*21-day window open
Detroit Lions Practice Participation
Did Not Participate
- CB Terrion Arnold (Concussion)
- S Kerby Joseph (Knee)
Limited Participation
- EDGE Marcus Davenport (Shoulder)
- C Graham Glasgow (Knee)
- EDGE Josh Pascal (Back)
- G Tate Ratledge (Knee)
- CB D.J. Reed (Hamstring)
- WR Isaac TeSlaa (Oblique)
- RB Sione Vaki (Ankle)
- S Brian Branch (Toe) | UPGRADED
- T Taylor Decker (Shoulder) | UPGRADED
- T Penei Sewell (Ankle)
Full Participation
- OL Miles Frazier (Knee)
- WR Kalif Raymond (Cramping)
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez (Knee)
- RB Jacob Saylors (Back)
- TE Brock Wright (Ankle) | UPGRADED
- CB Khalil Dorsey (Wrist) | NEW ADDITION
