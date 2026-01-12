New York Giants 2025 Draft Class Report Card: A Lot to Like

Now that the New York Giants ' 2025 season has come to an end, it is time to look back at their 2025 draft class. This was not the biggest draft class, but it could become the defining draft in general manager Joe Schoen’s tenure with the Giants.

This class was mostly intended to be a developmental class for 2026, but they ended up needing to hit the ground running.

The future became now for this class, and as we look back on the season and put the final touches on it, we want to evaluate how they fared with a responsibility that they did not know they would take on but were excited to endure.

Let’s give out grades for the seven guys who heard their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft weekend.

Abdul Carter: Edge, Pick 3

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) carries the ball after making an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When the Giants took Abdul Carter with the third pick in the draft, people called him a generational talent. They compared him to Micah Parsons, and many believed he was an immediate plug-and-play, double-digit sack potential talent.

The first setback came from expectations that were clearly too lofty, as Carter, who was expected to send former fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux to the bench, was not a pure starter when the season began.

Instead, he was being used as a super utility, subbing in everywhere for his explosive ability and to create pass rush dynamics while only sending four.

Carter also seemed to have some growing up to do. He needed to recognize what it takes to be a pro on and, more importantly, off the field.

The problem for Carter for most of the season was that he was unable to get quarterbacks to the ground.

He was able to generate a lot of pressure, his 66 were eighth overall and first among rookies but his four sacks (3.5 over the final five games) were only good for fourth among rookies and 6.5 short of the Falcons James Pearce Jr.

He also recorded seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, 43 total tackles and 23 quarterback hits. For a regular rookie prospect, this would be an exciting season.

While you can be sure people in the facility are excited about his potential, this was not the season you wanted out of a generational talent.

Grade: C+

Jaxson Dart: Quarterback, Pick 25

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Usually, when a team trades up to get you, it immediately puts pressure and expectations on you.

The polls were split on Dart when the Giants traded a 2025 second- and third-round pick, along with a third-round 2026 pick, to acquire the 25th pick in the first round.

According to the team, 2025 was supposed to be a redshirt season for Dart while he learned behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. That play was blown up in week four when the Giants decided that the future was now for Dart.

After all, he lit up the preseason, putting up great performances and showing that he was far ahead of where those who believed he would need more time to adjust to the league thought he would be.

His season was filled with the promise of his athletic abilities, as evidenced by his four-touchdown performance against the Broncos' top defense.

It was also filled with trepidation about his health as he made repeated trips to the blue tint for injury issues and missed time with a concussion. His reckless, cavalier running style caused this.

Yes, he needs to improve as a passer and be more consistent; yes, he will need to learn to protect himself better.

Overall, the rookie signal caller provided hope to the front office and the fan base that he can be the man to return Big Blue to glory in the near future.

Grade: B+

Darius Alexander: Defensive tackle, Pick 65

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) hits New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) as he passes the ball during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When the team trades away their second and one of their third-round picks, the guy who is chosen with the other third-round pick needs to be a hit.

Alexander spent the preseason on a milk carton; nobody could seem to find him, but by the time the regular season came, he began to get some time in the rotation.

It is difficult to be an interior lineman on a defense with established veterans and a scheme that looks to get three undersized edge rushers on the field at the same time with Dexter Lawrence.

He played in 16 games and grabbed 38% of the defensive snaps, a good amount for a rotational player, and based on his production, he did ok.

He needs to get much better at controlling his gap in run defense and at shedding blockers to get to the ball carrier. The run defense was terrible this season, and everybody on the front played a role.

As a pass rusher, he showed that he could be a consistent area for pressure up the middle if given the opportunity. His 3.5 sacks and 11 hurries in his role were good numbers.

Grade: B+

Cam Skattebo: Running Back, Pick 105

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Skattebo came in and immediately made people forget about Tyrone Tracy Jr heading into season two after a great rookie campaign.

Skattebo just has a personality that makes people want to watch him; he couples that with a nonstop blue-collar motor that never stops running.

When Tracy went down early with an injury, Skattebo stepped in and took off immediately.

Unfortunately, Skattebo’s season was cut short due to injury, and he finished with 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

He also had 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was on pace for over 1,300 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns. That is a great find in the fourth round.

Grade: A

Marcus Mbow: Offensive Lineman, Pick 154

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with guard Marcus Mbow (71) after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Many were surprised when Marcus Mbow was still available in the fifth round, so when the Giants grabbed him in round five, it felt like unanimous happiness.

Mbow came in and impressed with his physicality throughout training camp and the preseason. He was still a backup because the Giants were able to return their starting line for the first time in many years.

He did make three starts and showed his versatility as a left and right tackle plug-and-play guy.

He finished the season with only three penalties, and although he gave up a few sacks, he showed the potential that will make retooling the offensive line much easier if they move on from anyone this offseason.

Grade: A-

Thomas Fidone II: Tight End, Pick 219

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II (86) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fidone appeared in seven games this season, spending most of his time on the special teams.

He received 44% of the special teams snaps on the season. In the preseason, he showed he could be another valuable pass-catching target for the offense while providing improved blocking.

As a seventh-round pick on a team with so many tight-end talents, it is impressive just to make the roster.

Fidone did land on IR midway through the season, but he showed enough intrigue worth another look.

Grade: B

Korie Black: Cornerback, Pick 246

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Korie Black (38) in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Black proved to be valuable in New York. He was drafted by the Giants and waived during cutdowns, only for the Jets to claim him for a couple of weeks and put him on their practice squad.

He was re-signed by the Giants when injuries started piling up at cornerback, and he gave them two starts, in which he recorded eight tackles in one game and six tackles in the other.

He did get some highlight catches on his head, like in the Green Bay game, but overall, he held his own.

He was also a regular on special teams. He really gave himself a chance to impress the new coaching staff coming in for 2026.

Grade: A-

