Surprising Giants Player Tabbed as PFF's "Secret Superstar"

There was much attention on the New York Giants players who underachieved during the 2025 season, and rightly so, but a few enjoyed career campaigns. One of them just received a huge shoutout from Pro Football Focus.

PFF's Zach Tantillo named pending free-agent cornerback Cor'Dale Flott as the Giants' most underrated, impact player, or secret superstar.

"It is hard to be a secret in New York, but the Giants’ 4-13 record made Cor’Dale Flott’s 2025 season underappreciated," Tantillo writes. "He was arguably New York’s best coverage defender, allowing a team-low 51.6% completion rate and giving up just one touchdown.

"When targeting Flott, opposing quarterbacks posted a 71.0 passer rating, the best mark among Giants defenders."

Whether they would admit it or not, the Giants desperately hoped that former first-round draft pick Deonte Banks would secure the No. 2 CB slot in training camp and begin to realize his potential. However, he continued to flounder under now-former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and was largely outmatched in the secondary.

Another young defensive back began to fulfill his promise instead. Following an injury-hampered first three seasons with New York, Flott blossomed into the squad's best corner.

The NY Giants should be delighted by Cor'Dale Flott's breakout year

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) intercepts the pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Flott was more productive than both Banks and prized offseason acquisition Paulson Adebo, doing his darndest to stabilize a wobbly secondary.

The 2022 third-rounder endured more injury troubles -- missed one game with a concussion and two at the end of the season with a knee issue -- and has yet to play at least 15 games in a single campaign. He also posted a 15.9 percent missed tackle rate , per PFF. The good far outweighed the bad, however.

Cor'Dale Flott secured the Giants' biggest win of the year when he expertly recorded a 68-yard interception versus Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. He also totaled 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, 27 solo tackles, and three tackles for loss.

The 24-year-old displayed solid instincts, sound technique, and great competitive spirit. Given the lack of depth in the cornerback room, the Giants should strongly consider re-signing him this March.

Flott has an average annual market value of $9.5 million , according to Spotrac, which could be a bargain for such a critical position. New head coach John Harbaugh may have his own ideas for the secondary, but if he asks around the locker room, he will likely get plenty of positive feedback.

The Giants have whiffed on too many draft picks in recent years. Can they afford to part ways with a homegrown talent who is exceeding expectations? Flott earned the organization's and the fan base's trust. Now, we have to see how the free agency process plays out.

