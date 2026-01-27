New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Malachi Fields, WR

Height: 6’4

Weight: 220 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Notre Dame

STATS

A former three star recruit out of Monticello High School in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was the 39th ranked player in his state and the 125th graded athlete during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Fields enrolled with the University of Virginia and played for seasons with the Cavaliers before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2025 season. Fields entered the transfer portal as a four-star recruit where he was the 11th ranked wide receiver and the 37th overall player in the portal.

Fields is a big-bodied wide receiver who mostly aligned out-wide. His career yards-per-route-run was 1.94, but his 2025 number was 2.20 with Notre Dame.

Fields had an average aDot of 14.1 (16.4 in 2025) and his yards per reception was 15.1 (17.5 in 2025). Fields only has three drops over the last two seasons.

Fields forced 29 total missed tackles in his career and he caught 47.2% of his contested catches (34 of 72). Fields was selected to the Third Team All ACC in 2024 and he will be in attendance at the Senior Bowl.

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) scores a touchdown as Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Tony Grimes (0) defends during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Strengths

Elite size, length, girth + athletic combination

Elite catch radius and strong hands

Very good overall athlete with good long-speed and solid agility

Long limbed long strider

Excellent leaping skills and lower-body explosiveness

Immediate ability to turn back to the QB on quick curls

Solid overall release package

Does well to defeat press with strength – quick to stack

Fluid mover in a phone booth for player of his size at the LOS

Good footwork at the line of scrimmage

Creates good separation on vertical and deep crossing plane vs. man

Smart receivers who understands where to sit against zone

Attacks the football – has a “it’s mine” mentality

Excellent concentration

Several acrobatic grabs on his highlight reel

Ball skills phenom – strong reliable hands

Elite play strength at the catch point, and overall

Love his physical nature

Good eyes in space to create YAC

Excellent blocker who can eliminate DBs

Was a team captain at Virginia

Weaknesses

Is a bit high hipped

Can he be a consistent deep threat?

Excellent size/speed combination but it leans more to size than speed

Never broke 1,000 yards in a season

Summary

Malachi Fields profiles as a prototypical X receiver, offering an excellent blend of size, strength, athleticism, and ball skills.

He shows impressive fluidity for a player of his build and consistently attacks the football in the air, making acrobatic, high-degree-of-difficulty catches with strong concentration.

Fields did a better job in 2025 of using his massive frame to his advantage at Notre Dame, particularly at the catch point.

Once he opens up his stride, Fields eats up ground vertically and can generate adequate separation on deep posts.

That said, questions about his ability to consistently separate against NFL-level coverage are fair. His pre-draft testing will be important in clarifying that projection. Ultimately, Fields is a physical, aggressive “baller” at the position.

For teams in need of an X-receiver who can defeat press coverage and serve as a dependable target for the quarterback, Fields projects as an excellent fit.

GRADE: 6.39

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage