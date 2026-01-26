New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
Aamil Wagner, OT
- Height: 6’6
- Weight: 300 lbs.
- Class: Junior
- School: Notre Dame
A former four-star recruit out of Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, where he was the 7th ranked recruit from his state and the 11th ranked offensive tackle during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Wagner started 33 games over his final two seasons at Notre Dame. He was a captain in 2025 and played exclusively at right tackle through his career (1,718 snaps).
Wagner improved in his final season with the Fightin’ Irish. He allowed just seven pressures and a sack in 2025 after conceding 29 pressures and two sacks in 2024. Wagner played the 2024 season at just 290 pounds and has added, reportedly, ten pounds, which may have helped his jump in effectiveness.
He finished his college career with three sacks surrendered, 39 pressures, and four penalties. Wagner had one of the lowest pressure allowed rates in college football – he allowed pressure on just 2.2% of pass plays.
Wagner is heralded for his work in the community. Wager attended the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Strengths
- Incredible length
- Plays with wide base
- Good positioning in his pass sets (must get lower, though)
- Understands how to frame and match rushers in set
- Solid anchor and ability to sit back on base to absorb power
- Solid overall strength in pass protection
- Good down blocker – locates pursuing defenders well
- Solid COMBO blocker
- Long strider who can cover ground when pulling
- Fits his hands inside well
- Understands how to handle counters and establish control with hands
- Very good technician overall with his hands
- Smart blocker who adjusts to late movement/stunts/blitzers
- Improved from 2024 to 3035
- Was a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Finalist
- Noted off the field work with the community
- Revered for his leadership
Weaknesses
- Lacks girth and thickness
- Must add meat to his frame
- Awkward athlete with marginal fluidity
- Marginal quickness and redirection ability – relies on length and positioning
- Too stiff and plays high
- Too high as a run blocker – minimizes his effectiveness
- Must sink his center of gravity
- Power is a concern – must add weight/strength
- Lacks violence – too passive into contact
Summary
Aamil Wagner is a long, technically proficient, blocker who understands how to frame his blocks in the initial phase of a play and operates with a high football IQ that allows him to perceive defensive intentions and react accordingly.
Wagner has good overall use of hands and combats counters well, while keeping his feet moving.
He’s also an exceptional young man, by all accounts. Wagner added weight entering his junior season, which plausibly led to his improved play, but he still needs to add weight to move bodies consistently at the NFL level.
He’s not a deficient athlete, but he is a bit awkward as a mover, while also being stiff and lacking the requisite fluidity to bend sufficiently. Overall, Aamil Wagner is an accomplished college player who has developmental upside.
GRADE: 5.83
