New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Aamil Wagner, OT

Height: 6’6

Weight: 300 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Notre Dame

A former four-star recruit out of Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, where he was the 7th ranked recruit from his state and the 11th ranked offensive tackle during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Wagner started 33 games over his final two seasons at Notre Dame. He was a captain in 2025 and played exclusively at right tackle through his career (1,718 snaps).

Wagner improved in his final season with the Fightin’ Irish. He allowed just seven pressures and a sack in 2025 after conceding 29 pressures and two sacks in 2024. Wagner played the 2024 season at just 290 pounds and has added, reportedly, ten pounds, which may have helped his jump in effectiveness.

He finished his college career with three sacks surrendered, 39 pressures, and four penalties. Wagner had one of the lowest pressure allowed rates in college football – he allowed pressure on just 2.2% of pass plays.

Wagner is heralded for his work in the community. Wager attended the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Incredible length

Plays with wide base

Good positioning in his pass sets (must get lower, though)

Understands how to frame and match rushers in set

Solid anchor and ability to sit back on base to absorb power

Solid overall strength in pass protection

Good down blocker – locates pursuing defenders well

Solid COMBO blocker

Long strider who can cover ground when pulling

Fits his hands inside well

Understands how to handle counters and establish control with hands

Very good technician overall with his hands

Smart blocker who adjusts to late movement/stunts/blitzers

Improved from 2024 to 3035

Was a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Finalist

Noted off the field work with the community

Revered for his leadership

Weaknesses

Lacks girth and thickness

Must add meat to his frame

Awkward athlete with marginal fluidity

Marginal quickness and redirection ability – relies on length and positioning

Too stiff and plays high

Too high as a run blocker – minimizes his effectiveness

Must sink his center of gravity

Power is a concern – must add weight/strength

Lacks violence – too passive into contact

Summary

Aamil Wagner is a long, technically proficient, blocker who understands how to frame his blocks in the initial phase of a play and operates with a high football IQ that allows him to perceive defensive intentions and react accordingly.

Wagner has good overall use of hands and combats counters well, while keeping his feet moving.

He’s also an exceptional young man, by all accounts. Wagner added weight entering his junior season, which plausibly led to his improved play, but he still needs to add weight to move bodies consistently at the NFL level.

He’s not a deficient athlete, but he is a bit awkward as a mover, while also being stiff and lacking the requisite fluidity to bend sufficiently. Overall, Aamil Wagner is an accomplished college player who has developmental upside.

GRADE: 5.83

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

