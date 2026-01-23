Giants Land Big-time Offensive Playmaker in New Mock Draft

The New York Giants have been in the back of the pack in several categories over the last several years, with their placement in the standings obviously drawing the most attention. But their inability to find consistency at the wide receiver position has significantly contributed to the ongoing failures.

Malik Nabers will ideally reestablish himself as one of the most dynamic young playmakers in the NFL once he recovers from last year's serious knee injury. Still, quarterback Jaxson Dart will need other reliable pass-catchers to lean on moving forward.

Since Wan'Dale Robinson is set to hit free agency and Darius Slayton is difficult to trust, the Giants may decide to seek help in the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Big Blue will address WR with the No. 5 overall pick , adding Carnell Tate to an offense bursting with promise.

"The Giants have a lot of needs, but similar to Tennessee, they have a second-year quarterback looking for help," the longtime draft analyst writes in his first mock of the year.

"Taking a first-round wide receiver wouldn't be new to recently hired coach John Harbaugh; in Baltimore, he used four Day 1 picks starting in 2015 on the position (Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Hollywood Brown and Breshad Perriman)."

Many mock drafts have New York taking Tate's Ohio State teammate Caleb Downs, an incredibly versatile safety who could potentially fit seamlessly with Harbaugh's blueprint for the franchise. However, like Kiper notes, the organization could deem it most practical to maximize Dart's talents.

A skilled, good-sized prospect who hails from one of the best wide receiver schools in the country may be able to do exactly that starting in 2026. Tate benefited tremendously from sharing a WR room with unanimous All-American and two-time Big Ten Receiver of the Year Jeremiah Smith, but he also stands on his own.

Carnell Tate has potential value to offer the NY Giants

The 21-year-old managed to turn heads in 2024 despite ceding targets to both Smith and Emeka Egbuka, registering 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State's national championship season. Upon gaining more opportunities in 2025, he solidified himself as one of the nation's best route-runners.

Tate, on the strength of impressive footwork and excellent hands, recorded 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He had zero drops, a sentence that should make Giants fans weak in the knees.

The 6-foot-3 native of Chicago, Illinois, can deftly separate from cornerbacks and then use his strength and instincts to secure contested catches. Such talents could be quite helpful to the 22-year-old Jaxson Dart, who did not have the chance to air the ball out as much as he would have preferred during his rookie campaign .

If New York chooses to prioritize receiver for the second time in the last three years, expectations will be reasonably high for the offense next season. Tate understands what is asked of a Buckeyes pass-catcher, though. Moreover, he would have the luxury of sharing the burden with the explosive Malik Nabers.

John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, and the rest of the organization will have a list of names to consider in the coming months, and Tate is sure to be one of them.

