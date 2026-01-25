Report: Giants Hire Former Ravens Defensive Line Coach for Similar Role

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has reportedly hired Dennis Johnson as the team’s new defensive line coach .

Johnson replaces Andre Patterson as the team's defensive line coach. Patterson was previously part of head coach Brian Daboll's original assistant coaching staff that was assembled in 2022.

It was under Patterson's watch that Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II blossomed into a Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro.

Johnson previously served as Harbaugh's defensive line coach in Baltimore for two seasons. In 2024, the Ravens' defense allowed the NFL's fewest rushing yards per game (80.1), rushing yards per rush (3.6), and rushing first downs (69). The defense also ranked second in both sacks (54) and QB hits (115).

Under Johnson’s guidance, Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was selected to his second-straight Pro Bowl in 2024 after posting 6.5 sacks, 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits during that season.

The 37-year-old Johnson is a native of Amory, Mississippi, and is a former college defensive tackle for LSU (2008 to 2011).

He began his coaching career at the college level, starting with a two-season stint as a graduate assistant at Northwestern and then a two-year stint at LSU, also as a graduate assistant.

While at LSU, he also coached the outside linebackers and defensive line from 2016 to 2019.

His final stop to date along the college circuit was at Baylor, where he served as the defensive line coach from 2020-2023, working with future NFL defensive players Siaki Ika and Gabe Hall before landing with Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2024.

Johnson joins Charlie Bullen , previously the Giants' outside linebackers coach who spent five weeks as the interim defensive coordinator following the firing of Shane Bowen, as part of the new Giants’ defensive coaching staff.

Bullen’s role on Harbaugh has yet to be publicly identified.

Harbaugh is expected to bring several of his assistant coaches from last year’s Ravens team with him to the Giants. Among those who have also been linked to the Giants is Willie Taggart, who was the Ravens' assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Giants New Coaching Staff Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Offensive Role - TBD Dennis Johnson Defensive Line

