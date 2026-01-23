Willie Taggart Reportedly Joining John Harbaugh’s Giants Assistant Coaching Staff

Former Ravens assistant head coach/running backs coach Willie Taggart, who reportedly interviewed for the New York Giants offensive coordinator role, is indeed joining new head coach John Harbaugh’s staff , according to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic.

The 49-year-old Taggart began his coaching career in 2000 at Western Kentucky, his alma mater. Over the next several years, he had a hand in coaching several areas on the offensive side of the ball, except the offensive line. During the 2001-2002 seasons, he was the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

Taggart, who also has head coaching experience, having served in that role at Western Kentucky (2010 to 2012), South Florida (2013 to 2016), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018 to 2019), and Florida Atlantic (2020 to 2022), joined Harbaugh’s Ravens coaching staff in 2023 as the team’s running backs coach.

He was eventually promoted to assistant head coach in 2025, while retaining his role as Baltimore’s running backs coach.

In 2024, the Ravens running backs led the NFL in yards per rush (5.6) and rushes of 20-plus yards (21), while also finishing Top 5 in rushing yards (2,210, third), scrimmage yards (2,814, third), total TDs (22, tied third), and rushing TDs (17, tied fifth) league-wide.

Last season, the Ravens' rushing offense finished second in the league (156.6), first in rushing yards per attempt (5.25), third in rushing touchdowns (23), and 12th in total touchdowns scored (48).

Thus far, the only moves Harbaugh is believed to have made regarding his assistant coaching staff are to retain Tim Kelly and Charlie Bullen from the Giants' previous staff, though both are unlikely to reprise their roles of offensive and defensive coordinator respectively, roles to which they were promoted to following the shuffling that ensued following head coach Brian Daboll's dismissal.

Harbaugh also reportedly is looking to have Todd Monken, his offensive coordinator in Baltimore, join his staff in New York. Monken is in the running for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job.

The Giants, on behalf of Harbaugh, have reportedly filed over two dozen requests to speak with coaching personnel currently under contract to other teams, with most of those requests being of the Ravens.

Giants New Coaching Staff Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Offensive Role - TBD

