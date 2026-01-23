Baltimore Turns to a Familiar Face to Get Franchise Back on Track

Good morning, I’m Tyler Lauletta, filling in once again for your usual host, Dan Gartland. If you enjoy today’s newsletter, might I recommend that you subscribe to our other morning newsletter here, SI:CYMI ? It comes with lots of lovely links to start your day.

The Ravens get their guy in Jesse Minter

This year’s coaching carousel has already been one of the most shocking in recent memory: teams have had to conduct their first coaching search in years after several of the league’s longest-tenured coaches have either been shown the door or have moved on.

The Ravens, who fired coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, have now filled their vacancy with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter . Minter was a hot name this coaching cycle , having landed interviews with the Raiders, Falcons, Steelers, Titans and Cardinals before ultimately deciding to take the top job in Baltimore.

In Minter, the Ravens get a proven defensive mind who is just 42. It’s doubly helpful that Baltimore is already familiar with Minter , as he worked as a defensive assistant with the Ravens from 2017-20. After a brief stint at Vanderbilt, Minter found himself in the employ of the other Harbaugh brother, Jim, as the defensive coordinator at Michigan. Minter then later followed him to Los Angeles when he took the Chargers’ job.

The familiarity Minter already has with the Ravens organization is sure to give him a running start in Baltimore, and fans should also be excited about the way his former players spoke of him.

“Hell yeah. He can make whatever he wants to be,” former first-team All-Pro safety Derwin James said of Minter’s potential as a head coach back in 2024 . “He’s that guy. He’s an alpha. The guys play hard for him, and I just feel he’s that dude.”

James was sure to echo the sentiment on Thursday , thanking his former coach with a post on social media.

With Minter’s sharp defensive mind, the focus for Baltimore now immediately shifts to who will be brought in as offensive coordinator. Lamar Jackson reportedly already has his sights set on one potential fit for the role: Kliff Kingsbury. Should the two-time MVP’s wish come to fruition, the Ravens offense could quickly return to where it was at the height of Jackson’s powers.

Regardless of who gets the OC role, though, expectations will be high for Minter as he is stepping into the shadows of Harbaugh and former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before he landed the top job in Seattle. Two years into his stint with the Seahawks, Macdonald has turned them into a beast and a Super Bowl contender. With all due respect to quarterback Sam Darnold, the fact that Macdonald led the Seahawks to that success without having a quarterback like Jackson at his disposal makes it all the more impressive.

In Baltimore, Minter is getting the keys to the Ferrari . Depending on what he does under the hood, we could see them flying through the playoffs sooner rather than later.

