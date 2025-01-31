Scouting Future Giants: Senior Bowl Day 3 Practice Report
Senior Bowl practices wrapped up with what was easily the best day of practice in Mobile. General Manager Joe Schoen was in attendance for New York Giants fans and no doubt had to be pleased with what he saw from some of the prospects.
Here is a look at some of the prospects who jumped out to us during the final day of the practices.
QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The quarterback play at the Senior Bowl this year has been ugly, and Jalen Milroe was a part of that. However, he saved his bet for last, finding his deep ball during Thursday’s practice.
There was one play down the right sideline that might have been the best deep ball thrown by any quarterback all week, but a great play by the defensive back broke it up along the sideline.
It was nice to see Milroe settle in and shine on day three. He could help himself in the actual game when everything is live and scrambles are more prominent.
DL Darius Alexander, Toledo
Call it cheating to make him a highlight again after making waves on the first day of practices, but Darius Alexander of Toledo dominated again on Day 3.
On Thursday, Alexander moved all around the formation and won from every position, whether he had a hand in the dirt or was standing up.
He was probably once considered a late-Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent, but based on his week at the Senior Bowl. Alexander just might have forced some teams to show his film again.
QB Wilfrid Laurier, Taylor Elgersma
Wilfrid Laurier and the University of Taylor Elgersma probably won’t ring a bell unless you're familiar with Canadian programs and their athletes.
It’s not rare for a Canadian player to come to the US to play football, but it’s incredibly rare for a Canadian player to play his entire college career in Canada and then try to go to the NFL.
Elgersma is doing that, and being a complete unknown might be helpful for him as we go through practices.
I believe Day 3 was Elgersma’s best day of the week. He made some tight window throws that will make teams believe in the tools.
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
I saw Landon Jackson play live in person once before against the Florida Gators in 2023, and he was impressive. He was responsible for his assignments and adjusted offensive tackles to his pass-rush plan.
However, the first two days of Senior Bowl practice left me rather unimpressed when I saw Jackson practice live.
That may have been due to rust from his time off while recovering from the scary injury he suffered at the end of the 2024 season against Missouri, which required him to be taken off the field on a stretcher.
Jackson looked like one of the better versions of himself on Thursday. While the first two days weren’t great, he finished strong and left a more positive impression.
SAF Dan Jackson, Georgia
I was lucky enough to get a close-up view of Georgia safety Dan Jackson lighting up TCU receiver Jack Bech, one of the stars of Day 2 of practice.
Jackson was just “there” for the first two days, as he didn’t grab my attention much in drills against the upper-echelon players he faced, but Day 3 was different.
On Day 3, Jackson played like a fire was lit under him, and maybe it was, but he also looked more like the Dan Jackson on film at Georgia.
