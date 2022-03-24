2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Would Kenyon Green Make Sense For the Jaguars at No. 33?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and whether he makes sense as a second-round selection.

Overview

One of the most versatile linemen in the NCAA over the last few years, Kenyon Green got his start at Texas A&M after entering school as a highly sought after offensive line recruit. According to 247Sports, Green was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class and one of the nation's very best players.

Ranked the No. 1 player in Texas and No. 15 player overall, Green was seen as the nation's No. 3 offensive lineman in 2019 and ultimately chose the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Notre Dame, Michigan, and other programs.

Green started 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, getting the nod as Texas A&M's right guard to start the season and earning high praise throughout the year, including being voted by coaches to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Green started 10 games in 2020, all coming at left guard as he was named a second-team AP All-American , earned second-team All-SEC honors and was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Green showed off his versatility in a big way in 2021, starting games at every position besides center: seven starts at left guard, two at right guard, two at right tackle, and one at left tackle. He was also named a team captain and won offensive MVP honors at the conclusion of the Aggies' season.

What Kenyon Green Does Well

Kenyon Green simply looks like an NFL guard. He is a shorter, squatty lineman with a thick frame who has surprising length for his size. Even before the snap, Green looks like a player who has the size and frame to quickly step in and face NFL competition, measuring well in terms of his weight, length and wingspan.

Green is able to use his frame and length to envelop defensive linemen off the snap, with his best reps coming as a run-blocker. Green is as steady as they come in terms of run blocking reps, frequently showing the ability to create movement off the snap of the ball thanks to his leg drive and overall strength.

Green plays with a serious element of physicality in the running game, exploding off the ball and engaging defenders with powerful jolts behind his hands. He doesn't do much wrestling and is quick to move from target to target when it comes to climbing to the second level and moving off of double teams. In terms of double teams, Green frequently shows the leverage and play-strength to be a force.

In space, Green shows a good understanding of angles and rarely overruns his own blocks. He does a good job of resetting his hands upon contact, though he could serve to play with a better base when making contact with linebackers.

As a pass-protector, Green shows off an obvious anchor and impressive power in his hands. He can lock defenders out with powerful punches and a strong grip at the point of attack, while showing the lower-body strength and flexibility to sink and anchor against power rushes.

How Kenyon Green Would Fit With the Jaguars

The Jaguars made big investments in their offensive line this offseason, franchise-tagging left tackle Cam Robinson and making right guard Brandon Scherff one of the league's highest-paid guards. They do still have an open spot at left guard, though, following the expiration of former starter Andrew Norwell's contract.

The Jaguars' current options at left guard include former 2020 draft pick Ben Bartch, 2018 fourth-rounder Will Richardson and 2021 second-round tackle Walker Little, who has not taken a snap at guard in college or the NFL. Considering there is no sure answer among either of those three players, the Jaguars would be wise to invest in a left guard in the draft.

All things considered, Green is likely the second-best option in the draft at left guard, just behind Boston College's Zion Johnson. Green is an NFL-ready run-blocker and his strength and anchor suggests he doesn't have very far to develop as a pass-blocker. In short, Green makes sense as a left guard who can play early.

Green is also someone who has enough versatility to appeal to the Jaguars, especially considering Scherff's injury issues. Green could likely play three of five positions along the offensive line and would give the Jaguars ultimate flexibility along the interior line in a year where they badly need it.

Verdict

There are some questions about Green's projection to the pros after a less than encouraging performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his tape suggests he has the skills and on-field pedigree to put athletic concerns to rest. While he likely isn't the first-rounder he was once hyped as, he still grades out as a player worth selecting with a top-50 selection, especially in this class.

Considering Green's metrics do somewhat match up with his tape, I get the sense he can still succeed with his athletic profile. There would be some risk at No. 33, but I do think you would be drafting a starting-quality guard who has the ability to fill in equally well at left or right guard as a rookie, while also having right tackle potential. In short, he should be considered at No. 33 if the Jaguars want to bolster their line further.

