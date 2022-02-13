2022 NFL Draft Profiles: What Would Jameson Williams Add to Jaguars' Offense?

The speedy deep threat is one of the best receivers in this year's draft, but when does it make sense to target him?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at one of the biggest risers of the 2021 regular season: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Overview

It is no surprise to see Jameson Williams burst onto the scene for the Crimson Tide if you consider the fact that he entered college with high expectations. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Williams was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect (No. 13 wide receiver, No. 82 nationally).

As a result of his high status as a recruit, Williams fielded offers from dozens of schools, including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, FSU, UCLA, Arkansas, Michigan, Miami, Michigan State, and several others. Williams ultimately chose Ohio State over his other options, adding firepower to the Buckeyes' roster.

Williams was a backup as a true freshman in 2019, playing in 14 games and catching six passes for 112 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and one touchdown. He played in fewer games in 2020 and didn't see an increase in production, catching nine passes for 154 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

Williams then transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2021 season, a move that ended up paying off major dividends for Williams and the Crimson Tide offense. In his lone year with Alabama, Williams finished third in single-season receiving yards in school history with 79 catches for 1,571 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and 15 touchdowns. Williams also played a big role on special teams, returning 10 kicks for 352 yards (35.2 yards per return) and two touchdowns.

What Jameson Williams Does Well

Home. Run. Hitter. There may not be another player in the 2022 draft class that has the game-changing ability Williams offers, with him being a true rarity in the sense that he can score from anywhere on the football field. A high school track star, Williams is clearly the most explosive and fastest player on every field he steps on, with him seemingly running behind every secondary he faced at least once.

Much like Jaylen Waddle last season, Williams is going to earn rave reviews and hordes fans thanks to truly elite speed. This helps Williams in a number of ways, primarily as a deep threat. He recorded four touchdowns of 70 yards or more in 2021 and he did it with relative ease, eating up cushions and pulling away from defenders both with and without the ball in his hands. He can take a short pass the distance by outrunning safety angles, while also being a threat to beat defenses down the sideline and the seams of the field.

What makes Williams such a dangerous threat outside of his pure speed is the fact that his acceleration is instant. While some receivers take time to hit full speed and can be victims to soft cushions, Williams is not that player. He is able to put his foot on the gas pedal immediately off the snap and is able to plant his foot and head north immediately.

Williams is more than a one-trick pony, too. He shows a solid understanding of ways to use body leans and head fakes to beat cornerbacks, while also showing efficient and explosive footwork at the top of his breaks. While he isn't a ready-made route-runner in every sense and still has to prove himself against press, he will still be able to get open in the NFL based on his quickness alone.

How Jameson Williams Would Fit With the Jaguars

I am not sure a player makes more sense at receiver than Williams does for the Jaguars. There are questions about his play-strength and his ability to catch in traffic, but there are few questions about his ability to get open at all levels of the field. Overall, he is a play-maker with the ball in his hands but also draws attention even when he isn't the focal point of the offense due to the threat of his speed.

The Jaguars' receivers were simply undynamic before and after the catch last season, but Williams would give the Jaguars a burner outside they didn't have after DJ Chark went down with an injury last season. Williams is an explosive playmaker who will genuinely be one of the NFL's more lethal deep threats early on his career, which would open up the downfield passing game for Trevor Lawrence.

Ultimately, Williams makes sense both as a 'Z' receiver and in the slot. The Jaguars don't have any receivers truly set in stone right now, but Williams would offer the Jaguars enough versatility to potentially fill multiple roles and offset other needs on the offense. Williams could start at either spot as a rookie while also giving the Jaguars formation flexibility.

Williams also simply just seems like a Doug Pederson receiver. Look at the receivers he drafted with the Eagles and you will mostly see tall, wiry receivers with burst and the ability to create after the catch. Williams would check each of those boxes while automatically becoming the Jaguars' most athletic playmaker.

Verdict

It is out of the question for the Jaguars to take a wide receiver at No. 1 overall in this class, so the context of any receiver selection would be in the second-round and beyond or a trade-up from No. 33 overall. As far as Williams specifically goes, I do think he has the traits and skill set the Jaguars should target when it comes to their second pick, no matter what selection that is at.

It is fair to be concerned about Williams' injury during the final game of the season, but as long as he gets back to what he was pre-injury, he seems like a safe bet to be a dynamic deep threat at the next level. He isn't a complete receiver, but he is a much better technician and route-runner than he gets credit for. Considering the Jaguars' need for speed and overall receivers who can simply get open, it is hard to not think Williams makes sense for the Jaguars.

