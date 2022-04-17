2022 NFL Draft: 5 Prospects the Jaguars Have Shown Significant Interest In

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 11 days away from making some of the most important decisions facing any franchise today.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and 11 more picks over the next two days and six rounds. With such significant draft capital, it makes it more important than ever for the Jaguars to do their pre-draft homework.

While attending pro days and hosting prospects on visits doesn't give us an idea of what the Jaguars think about players or how they stack their board, it does give the public an idea of which players the Jaguars have kept tabs on. Using the combine, pro days and visits as barometers, here are five players the Jaguars so far have shown significant public interest in.

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Pro Day, Top 30

One of this year's most polarizing prospects, the Jaguars' rumored interest in Georgia edge defender Travon Walker has been backed up by the fact the Jaguars had defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and multiple other defensive staffers at Georgia's pro day. The Jaguars have also made Walker one of their top 30 visits this year. Whether the Jaguars pull the trigger on Walker at No. 1 is anyone's guess, but the team has done their homework on him from a public lens.

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

Walker then had arguably the best combine performance of any defensive player in 2021, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds but still running a 4.51 40-yard dash (98th percentile), a 36-inch vertical jump (80th percentile), 123-inch broad jump (87th percentile), 6.89-second three-cone (93rd percentile), and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle (76th percentile)

NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Combine, Top 30

Ikem Ekwonu didn't do anything other than the bench press at his pro day, but the Jaguars were still a popular franchise at North Carolina State's pro day as a result of North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren.

"We’re hearing first round, top-5 pick most common. Whether it’s first overall, we know the Jaguars really like him, we know the Jets really like him, the Giants really like him," Doeren said via Inside Pack Sports. "These teams seem to be the most involved in talking about him with us."

Add in the Jaguars meeting with Ekwonu at the NFL Scouting Combine and having him in for a top 30 visit and Jacksonville has really checked every box possible with Ekwonu during the pre-draft process. While it still remains to be seen whether the Jaguars would take an offensive lineman at No. 1, Ekwonu would likely be the favorite to be the pick if they did.

Ekwonu started the final seven games of NC State's 2019 season at left tackle and split time at left tackle and left guard in 2020. He started four games at guard and six at tackle and was named second-team All ACC honors from the Associated Press at both guard and tackle. Ekwonu had arguably his best season in 2021, starting another 11 games and earning unanimous All-American honors, as well as earning All-ACC placement and being named the Jacobs Blocking Award winner as the ACC's top lineman.

Georgia LB Quay Walker

Pro Day, Top 30

A versatile three-down linebacker, Georgia's Quay Walker is a dark horse first-round pick and could be one of the leading options to be the Jaguars pick at No. 33 if he is available. The Jaguars had inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert at Georgia's pro day, where he was able to keep a close eye on Walker, Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall. Since then, Walker has been the only one of the three linebackers to be in Jacksonville so far for a top 30 visit.

Walker was mostly a special teams player as a true freshman, recording six tackles in 14 games and being named Georgia's co-winner of the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year. Walker then appeared in 13 games as a sophomore, recording 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Walker began to see more playing time on defense in 2020, appearing in 10 games and starting two at inside linebacker. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 43, while also adding on two tackles for loss and a sack. Walker was then promoted to a full-time starter in 2021, starting all 15 games and recording 67 tackles (third-most on team), 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

Memphis OL Dylan Parham

Pro Day, Top 30

The Jaguars had offensive line coach Phil Rauscher at Memphis to help work out guard/center prospect Dylan Parham, who has also recently been in Jacksonville for a top 30 visit. Parham is one of the best zone blocking linemen in the entire draft and figures to be available at No. 65 overall considering the fact that he won't fit every blocking scheme.

Parham was redshirted as a freshman and eventually moved from tight end to offensive line during spring drills. Parham went on to play a major role along the offensive line in his first season at the position, starting 14 games at left guard. Parham repeated this performance in 2019, once again starting all 14 games at left guard.

Parham was moved around the offensive line in 2020, making 11 starts at right tackle as Memphis went 8-3 and ranked No. 22 in the nation in yards. Parham was moved again in 2021, this time starting 11 games at right guard as Memphis' offense ranked top-40 in the nation.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Pro Day, Top 30

The Jaguars sent tight ends coach Richard Angulo to Trey McBride's pro day earlier this offseason and McBride has also been one of the Jaguars' top 30 visits to this point. Considering the Jaguars sent their position coach to get a close look at McBride and still have brought the productive tight end into their building, it is fair to assume they have some significant public interest.

McBride has been a consistent producer for Colorado State, especially after a modest freshman season where he caught seven passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. His numbers took a big leap in 2019 as the sophomore caught 45 passes for 560 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He then followed that up with 22 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns in just four games in 2020 before a major season in 2021 where he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first three rounds.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 4, No. 106 overall

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No, 180 overall

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 223 overall