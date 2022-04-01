2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Does Memphis OL Dylan Parham Fit the Jaguars?

Should the Jaguars look at Memphis guard Dylan Parham to fill their hole along the offensive line?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at Memphis offensive guard Dylan Parham and whether he makes sense for the Jaguars.

Overview

Dylan Parham didn't enter college as a big-name high school prospect, instead being ranked by 247Sports as a two-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class (No. 3,170 nationally, No. 351 in Georgia). Parham ultimately received offers from just Memphis and West Virginia, opting to join Memphis' high-profile offense and rising program.

Parham was redshirted as a freshman and eventually moved from tight end to offensive line during spring drills. Parham went on to play a major role along the offensive line in his first season at the position, starting 14 games at left guard as Memphis set a school-record 7,324 yards of total offense. Parham repeated this performance in 2019, once again starting all 14 games at left guard for a productive offense.

Parham was moved around the offensive line in 2020, making 11 starts at right tackle as Memphis went 8-3 and ranked No. 22 in the nation in yards. Parham was moved again in 2021, this time starting 11 games at right guard as Memphis' offense ranked top-40 in the nation.

Parham received invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine and turned in a terrific performance at the combine, posting solid explosion numbers and running a 4.93-second 40-yard dash.

What Dylan Parham Does Well

Memphis asked a lot out of its offensive linemen, especially Parham. He played in a spread scheme that required him to navigate RPOs, zone-blocking scheme-based runs, plenty of screens to the perimeter, and a lot of pulling and getting into space. Considering Parham was able to have all of these tasks on his plate and still settled in as a four-year starter at three different positions speaks to his football intelligence and overall instincts.

As a run blocker, Parham shows the kind of aggressive and tenacious attitude you want. He is controlled and smooth into contact and then does an excellent chop of using chopped steps to keep his base square and continue his momentum, giving him consistent movement against defenders. He strains well, finishes blocks and ultimately will push all the way to the whistle.

Parham has shown an excellent ability to stick to blocks thanks to his overall body control and balance. He rarely looks like he is playing rushed or out of control. Add this to his natural power, strength and ability to lift and uproot defenders out of gaps and he has impressive potential and a high floor as a run defender.

In pass-pro, Parham continues to look like an offensive lineman who is willing to take the fight to the defender. He embraces first contact with a tight and heavy first strike and does a good job of replacing his hands when needed and countering hand swipes from defensive tackles.

While Parham has to improve at not letting tackles cross his face in pass-protection, he does show the foot speed to be able to mirror defenders in a phone booth. His anchor is impressive for his size as well, with him being able to bend at the ankles and sink his hips to leverage against larger defenders.

How Dylan Parham Would Fit With the Jaguars

Parham is one offensive lineman whose fit with the Jaguars isn't hard to figure out. He is an athletic lineman who does well on both zone and gap plays, has experience in an RPO-based scheme and would be able to allow the Jaguars to fill multiple holes with one selection thanks to his versatility.

The Jaguars made big investments in their offensive line this offseason, franchise-tagging left tackle Cam Robinson and making right guard Brandon Scherff one of the league's highest-paid guards. They do still have an open spot at left guard, though, following the expiration of former starter Andrew Norwell's contract.

The Jaguars' current options at left guard include former 2020 draft pick Ben Bartch, 2018 fourth-rounder Will Richardson and 2021 second-round tackle Walker Little, who has not taken a snap at guard in college or the NFL. Considering there is no sure answer among either of those three players, the Jaguars would be wise to invest in a left guard in the draft. Like a handful of other guards in this draft, Parham is a better guard prospect than any of those players coming out, though, and deserves consideration as an upgrade over any of them.

The Jaguars also have a need for depth at center following Brandon Linder's retirement last week. The Jaguars signed long-time backup center Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal this offseason and he is widely expected to start at center, but taking Parham could fill two holes in one for the Jaguars as he could provide depth at both guard and center.

The Jaguars also have clear interest in Parham, with Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher being one of a handful of offensive line coaches who put Parham through drills at Memphis' pro day. Thanks to his blend of athletic traits and positional versatility, Parhamp fits with the Jaguars like a glove.

Verdict

While Parham would be a reach at No. 33 overall, there is no question that he would represent excellent value in the third round or later. Considering the Jaguars hold both No. 65 and No. 70 overall and will have the chance to find a starting guard in round three, there are many better fits than Parham. Look for him to be one of the top players available when the Jaguars pick at the end of Day 2.

