Former NFL QB Shaun King Says Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Will Be Best WR in 2024 Class
It’s been said by many in the media who’ve seen Brian Thomas Jr. in OTAs that he is an excellent athlete with miles of potential to help the Jacksonville Jaguars. But there’s another who can be added to the list of endorsements for the rookie picked 23rd overall out of LSU – former Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Shaun King.
During the Ross Tucker Podcast on the Draft Kings Network Monday, King was invited on to talk about rookie quarterbacks but took a tangent to throw some flowers at Thomas.
“I think I have a gift, Ross, when it comes to evaluating players. . .,” said King. “. . .I think Marvin Harrison and Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are all great – I think Brian Thomas is better.”
King went on to explain what makes the former Tiger stand out. “I think he has the best combination of hand-eye coordination, top-end speed, explosive ability -- and when you watch him he catches everything with his hands.”
Thomas also received praise from the former Buc signal caller in his ability to come down with the ball in the endzone with two feet even in college demonstrating the all-important toe drag swag that NFL receivers need. This skill can be the difference between an incompletion and points on the board --something that former Jags receiver Calvin Ridley struggled with during 2023.
Further uplifting the Jaguars first-round selection, King said he expects him to follow in the footsteps of Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson. Two top NFL receivers for the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings, respectively who also played college ball at LSU.
King put the exclamation on his praise by adding, “I’m not taking away from (Harrison, Nabers, and Odunze), I’m just saying Brian Thomas to me at the end of this is going to be the best receiver in this class.”
If this NFL alumnus’ analysis is true, it may not be farfetched for head coach Doug Pederson to look to this young playmaker to replace Ridley and his role in the passing game.
King as a Buccaneer not only played his NFL football in the same state as Thomas as he starts his pro career but also played his college ball in the same state attending Tulane. Whether that stems as enough bias for critics to discount this opinion can only be proven in the coming weeks as Thomas continues to acclimate his play to life as a pro.