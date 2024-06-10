Jaguars Notebook: Observations on Josh Allen, Brian Thomas Jr and More From Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars held the first of three mandatory minicamp practices on Monday, hosting a little over 60 members of the 91-man roster at the Miller Electric Center.
Missing were the expected names such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell, Cam Robinson, Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Travon Walker, Chad Muma, Andre Cisco and many other veterans. Included were a host of first- and second-year players, along with select veterans at multiple spots who are still coming off injuries.
So, what did we see during the first minicamp practice? We break it down below.
Darnell Savage's reps increase
There isn't a bigger addition to the Jaguars' secondary this year than defensive back Darnell Savage. The former Green Bay Packers' first-rounder has the speed to play multiple roles in the Jaguars' defense, which is seemingly the biggest reason they pursed him in free agency. The new Jaguars' playmaker hasn't taken part in many non-individual drills during the workout program due to recovering from a 2023 injury, but that changed on Monday.
Monday saw Savage take his first snaps in team drills this summer, with the speedy cover man showing off his athleticism by carrying receivers downfield with ease throughout the practice. Savage did wear an orange non-contact jersey, which shows he is still working back to 100%, but the Jaguars got to see him in an expanded role today. That is never a bad thing.
Mac Jones runs the offense
With Trevor Lawrence and CJ Beathard given the week off, Mac Jones took every single rep at quarterback for the Jaguars on Monday. That is the first and last time that will happen this season, so it was a good chance for Jones to show the Jaguars how he can run the show. And to his credit, it didn't appear as if the Jaguars were sloppy offensively or struggling to get plays in and out of the huddle with Jones at the helm.
Jones made a few impressive passes during the day, including touchdowns to Elijah Cooks and Brenton Strange. He did get lucky a pass broken up by Ventrell Miller wasn't picked off, but Jones mostly looked accurate and in command of the Jaguars' offense consisted of mostly rookies and veteran backups.
Some new faces take snap at center
Luke Fortner and Mitch Morse were both given the practice off, which meant three different players spent at least some portions of practice at center. This included Darryl Williams, who has spent time on the Jaguars' practice squad, along with Cooper Hodges and new offensive lineman Jack Anderson, who was claimed on waivers earlier this week.
Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher said last week that Hodges has taken snaps at center throughout the offseason, which is an interesting wrinkle for the young interior offensive lineman. If Hodges can prove the ability to play center during training camp, he could cement his status as a part of the 53-man roster.
Brian Thomas Jr. puts together a complete day
If there was one big name to watch on Monday aside from Josh Allen, it was first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The No. 23 pick has flashed in nearly every open practice since joining the team, and some of his best reps continue to come on plays where he doesn't even get the ball. Thomas has shown a rare blend of size and athleticism -- specifically short-area quickness -- on the practice field, and that tends to lead to impressive showings in this type of practice setting.
This continued to be the case on Monday, with Thomas seemingly getting open with ease throughout team drills. He was able to get behind the defense on several plays where he didn't see a target before catching a touchdown from Mac Jones late in practice. Thomas has shown more in his releases and route running since being drafted and seeing an expanded role than the one he had at LSU. Chalk up Monday as one of his more impressive showings so far.
Which veterans were there, including Josh Allen
The biggest name at minicamp was obviously star pass-rusher Josh Allen. The veteran defender spent the first few weeks of the offseason program with the team before resuming his offseason training in Phoenix, where he trained last offseason. Allen returned for minicamp last year and did so again on Monday, taking the field for all drills and immersing himself in Ryan Nielsen's defense and alongside new teammates.
Outside of Allen, there were a few other veteran players present. And by veteran, that means players with two or more years of playing time; the 2023 draft class was there in full force.
Most of the veterans were there because they were either rehabbing or are brand new to the team. In Mac Jones' case, it is because the other two Jaguars' quarterbacks already have years in the system and are off. The full list of veteran players at minicamp on Monday included the following names: DB Darnell Savage, WR Gabe Davis, WR Devin Duvernay, DL Arik Armstead, DL DaVon Hamilton, OLB Josh Allen, QB Mac Jones, WR Tim Jones, WR Seth Williams, CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Montaric Brown, CB Tre Flowers, CB Tevaughn Campbell, CB Greg Junior, OLB Trevis Gipson, LB Ty Summers, OLB De'Shaan Dixon, DB Terrell Edmunds, OL Daryl Williams, OL Chandley Brewer, TE Josiah Degura, DL Esezi Otomewo, OL Cole Van Lanen and OL Keaton Sutherland.