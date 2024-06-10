From Brian Thomas to Myles Cole: Which Jaguars Rookies Will Make Biggest 2024 Impact?
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected nine new potential cornerstones in last month's NFL Draft, filling holes at receiver, in the secondary, along both the offensive and defensive lines, and on special teams.
But among those nine rookies, who is the likeliest to make an impact in 2024? We went through the class and ordered the rookies from No. 1 to No. 9 in terms of highest to lowest potential impact as a rookie.
So, who comes in at No. 1? We break it down below.
No. 1: Brian Thomas Jr.
Outside of a few special teams players, first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is the only Jaguars rookie who is guaranteed to start in Week 1. Even if he wasn't, though, he would likely take this top spot considering the shoes he will be trying to fill. Calvin Ridley was the Jaguars' big-play threat a year ago, and the hope in Jacksonville is the combination of Thomas and free agent receiver Gabe Davis can replace that aspect of the offense.
With Thomas' blend of size, catch radius, and 4.33 speed, there is an argument to make that he is the first true bonafide deep threat Trevor Lawrence will have in his career. With a quarterback who loves to take chances and push the ball downfield, Thomas will get plenty of chances to make an impact -- and this doesn't even factor in the red-zone prescence he brings.
No. 2: Jarrian Jones
There is no sure bet that Jarrian Jones enters Week 1 as a starter, but the third-round cornerback from Florida State certainly made a statement during OTAs. Jones became a top-100 pick after a career year with the Seminoles in 2023, spurred by a move to the slot cornerback position. The Jaguars didn't re-sign veteran slot cornerback Tre Herndon this offseason, which meant there was a natural hole on the depth chart. If Jones has a good training camp -- and depending on how the Jaguars want to deploy Antonio Johnson and Darnell Savage -- then the rookie cornerback will have a chance to play quickly.
On top of the obvious possibility that Jones starts in the slot, there is a chance he could find snaps elsewhere otherwise. The Jaguars said when they drafted Jones that they believe he isn't just a slot cornerback after he spent years on the outside for the Seminoles. If the Jaguars ever run into any cornerback injuries, Jones is likely the first man up -- either inside or outside.
No. 3: Cam Little
I truly considered making the sixth-round rookie kicker No. 2 on this list even though he isn't considered a starter yet. Little will have to beat veteran kicker Riley Patterson, who has a game-winning playoff kick under his belt. But Little consistently kicked well during OTAs and logic would indicate the Jaguars would give the edge to the rookie draft pick if the two are completely even during their battle.
And if Little does win that job, it is hard to imagine many other members of the rookie class having a chance to make a bigger impact. The Jaguars could have been a playoff team in 2023 if they made a few more kicks down the stretch, which shows how much of an impact the position can make when the margins are razor thin.
No. 4: Maason Smith
There is a good chance that Maason Smith's role won't truly expand until a year or two down the road. The Jaguars drafted Smith while they have legit depth at the three-technique position with Arik Armstead and Roy Robertson-Harris, so it is tough to see him being featured in a prominent role as a rookie. Considering his outlook as a prospect, this is probably for the best.
With that said, Smith's natural athleticism and upside alone will give him a chance to produce when he is on the field. Ryan Nielsen has a way to get the best out of his defensive lineman, and Smith has the traits to play up and down the defensive line in Nielsen's scheme. Smith won't be a Week 1 starter, but he will find the field one way or another.
No. 5: Keilan Robinson
There is a good chance that Keilan Robinson opens the season as the Jaguars' No. 2 kick returner alongside Devin Duvernay. Thanks to the new NFL kickoff format, Robinson has a chance to make an impact right away in the return game after a strong college career in that department. Robinson also has a chance to see snaps on offense, whether as a part of the passing game or on designed plays to utilize his speed.
But even if Robinson doesn't see many snaps on offense, his special teams value alone puts him this high. He has a chance to feature in the punt return game and has several other roles he can play on other special teams units outside of the return game. He could be one of the team's most important special teams players right away.
No. 6: Jordan Jefferson
The Jaguars needed all the help they could get on the defensive line in 2023. Starting nose tackle DaVon Hamilton missed the first six games and never was at 100%, while the rest of the room struggled to consistently generate pass-rush. The unit was at least tough against the run over the first half of the year, but the run defense took a dive during their 1-5 skid over the final six weeks.
Hamilton is now back at 100% and the Jaguars have fellow new faces along the line with Arik Armstead and fellow draft pick Maason Smith. Jefferson should see some snaps at nose tackle as part of a rotation, but it is hard to imagine he sees a large snap count as long as the Jaguars remain healthy.
No. 7: Deantre Prince
It is tough to picture Deantre Prince having a chance to play much with the starting defense come Week 1, but the Jaguars' cornerback competition does appear to be wide open behind Tyson Campbell and Ronald Darby. Prince is a true outside cornerback so he will be competing with the likes of Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell, Gregory Junior, Tre Flowers and Tevaughn Campbell for snaps in the event the Jaguars have cornerback injuries. Prince has legit speed, but it is likely a more veteran player would be the first to hit the field in this scenario.
With that said, Prince could be a star special teamer thanks his sub-4.4 speed. The Jaguars will turn to their young defensive backs to fill key roles on special teams, so a player with Prince's traits should appeal to special team coordinator Heath Farwell fairly easily.
No. 8: Javon Foster
A ranking this low for fourth-round offensive lineman Javon Foster is more or less a reflection of the Jaguars' depth and not his talent. Foster was one of the most underrated tackles in the draft and has legit starter potential, but he is at best the No. 4 offensive tackle as of today. With Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison the likely starters and fourth-year tackle Walker Little set to be the first man up if needed, it looks like 2024 is more of a stash year for the Missouri tackle.
With this in mind, the Jaguars could get a rash of injuries that force the rookie into the lineup. 2023 saw Ezra Cleveland and Blake Hance take snaps at left tackle, so there is a non-zero chance that Foster does end up playing even if he is lower on the depth chart right now.
No. 9: Myles Cole
Myles Cole received high praise from defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen at the start of OTAs, but it is hard to imagine him getting many snaps in the edge rotation at first. For starters, the Jaguars' best defender and one of their other top defenders are the starters at the position in Josh Allen and Travon Walker. Plus, Cole is a raw prospect who probably shouldn't see the field until 2025 to begin with.
Cole has plenty of upside and, for that reason, is one of the most intriquing selections the Jaguars made this year. But in terms of making an immediate impact, it is hard to see in 2024. It is common for a seventh-rounder to not play much as a rookie, but he at least brings more long-term upside than most.