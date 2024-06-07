Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Signs Rookie Contract
Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. has officially signed his rookie contract, putting a bow on the 2024 draft class.
Thomas is the final draft pick to sign after second-round defensive lineman Maason Smith signed earlier in the day. All nine of the Jaguars' picks will now enter next week's three-day minicamp as official Jaguars.
The Jaguars selected Thomas with the No. 23 pick in April, originally trading down from No. 17 and picking up a 2024 fifth-round pick, 2025 third-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick. Thomas is the first wide receiver the Jaguars have selected in the first round since 2012, making it clear how important of an investment the young pass=catcher is for the Jaguars' offense.
"Brian is a young man, I think he had 22 targets over 20-plus yards and scored 15 touchdowns on those. He’s an explosive athlete, he can help open up the field a little bit," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the first round.
"He’s certainly a younger receiver for Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] to build around and our offense to build around. There were a lot of positives to the pick, a lot of time and energy went into it. I feel good about where we’re at.”
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"I really like him. Obviously just talented, can fly. He's really smart. I think that's the one thing I'm most impressed with is he's picking up the offense super fast," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after OTAs on Monday.
"He's a quiet guy, so we're still getting him to ask questions and stuff, but he doesn't ask any questions. He always knows what to do. So I've been impressed. It's tough for a rookie. I was there obviously at one point and I was swimming a little bit and to see him come out here and pick everything up and really not skip a beat has been impressive."