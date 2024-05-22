Jaguars Podcast: OTAs No. 1 and Trevor Lawrence Extension Rumors Talk
The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off their first OTA practice of the season, beginning a key stage in their offseason program as they prepare for the 2024 season.
While OTAs may not provide the most action and clarity of a padded practice, they do give a first glimpse at what the Jaguars' new 90-man roster and coaching staff look like.
“Yeah, gosh he's an outstanding guy with the staff. Defensively, just getting those guys prepared and introducing his scheme and his philosophy to the defense and then preparing the players," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Nielsen.
"What I've seen during phase two, there's a lot of teaching and coaching going on that these guys need. I think just the way that he approaches each day as just a learning opportunity and a teaching moment. I'll tell you this, now he loves mixing it up with the players. He'll get in there and demonstrate an individual drill or fall on a loose ball fumble, whatever it might be he doesn't mind getting dirty so that's pretty cool."
Most of the changes have come on the defensive side of the ball, where high draft picks, big-name free agents, and a new coaching staff led by Ryan Nielsen make it a new-look unit.
