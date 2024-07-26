Former Jaguars Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman Works Out For Miami Dolphins
A week after trying out for one team on the Jacksonville Jaguars' early-season schedule, former Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman has another chance to land with a team that is set to face his former squad.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Quarterman worked out for the Miami Dolphins on Friday, The Jaguars play the Dolphins in Week 1.
Quarterman's contract expired this offseason after four seasons with the Jaguars. Quarterman was initially drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 140 pick.
Quarterman played in 12 games as a rookie, recording six tackles and playing most of his snaps on special teams. Quarterman then played in all 17 games in 2021, recording 30 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Quarterman appeared in all 17 games again in 2022, recording 16 tackles in the first year under Doug Pederson and then-defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. Quarterman recorded his first turnover in 2022, forcing a fumble on Derrick Henry in a road win over the Tennessee Titans that helped kick-start the Jaguars' late-season playoff push.
Quarterman then returned for a fourth season in 2023, once again playing in all 17 games, recording two tackles and playing 51% of the Jaguars' special teams snaps. In four years with the Jaguars, Quarterman appeared in 63 regular season games and two playoff games.