Jaguars UDFA WR David White Jr. Announces ACL Injury
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver David White Jr. announced on Sunday that he has suffered a torn ACL injury.
Torn ACL unfortunate reality. Headspace is great and I'm very positive and strong on my outlook on the future. No need to sympathize just had to give an update," White said in an Instagram story.
"There will be highs there will be lows surely- At times you can do all you can and give it your all each day and take care of yourself and things can still take place. Nature of the game, taking it a day at a time people. Dream on."
White is the second Jaguars undrafted rookie wide receiver to see his season cut too soon. The Jaguars waived/injured wide receiver Wayne Ruby in May after an injury at rookie minicamp, Ruby cleared waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' reserve/injured list, where he will remain for the rest of his rookie season.
This could be the same type of situation that plays out with White, with the Western Carolina receiver and Jacksonville native likely set to be on a redshirt year in 2024.
The Jaguars have had significant movement at the wide receiver position this season, seeing three receivers leave the team in Calvin Ridley, Jamal Agnew and Zay Jones. The Jaguars signed Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay in free agency and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall in April, but they also added several undrafted free agents in White, Ruby, and UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus.