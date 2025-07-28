Why Grant Udinski Believes in Jaguars Star
Wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. has not had the easiest week of practice as the Jacksonville Jaguars continue their preparation for the 2025 season. The second-year player made amends for a rough few days by turning in a very productive practice session on Sunday.
Last season, Thomas put the Jaguars offense on his back as he caught 92 passes for 1,282 yards and an amazing 10 touchdowns. He is expected to have an even better season with Trevor Lawrence back at quarterback from a shoulder injury. He will also have two other receivers such as Travis Hunter, Jr. and Dyami Brown spreading the defense and trying to take away the double coverage that Thomas saw most of last season.
Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said Thomas had his best day of camp so far on Sunday. He is expecting big things from him for the remainder of the preseason. He believes he will only continue to get better.
"It was good to see that, to see him get his opportunities and come down with some of those catches," Udinski said after practice. "I think when you have those off days, when you are a player like BTJ, you kind of expect that bounce-back day a little bit. The anticipation is that he will make those plays."
Udinski said no one flinched or panicked when Thomas got off to a rough start last week.
"There was never really any worry or doubt that he was a guy who could come down with some of those catches, that he did not come down with," Udinski said. "It was just a matter of time and execution. So, it was good to see, but I wouldn't say that there was any concern leading into the day that we needed to see that."
Udinski has every confidence in Thomas that he can bounce back and pick up where he left off last season, especially before Lawrence went down.
"It really comes down to the way he works and for all the guys, you can have that type of confidence. That confidence comes from preparation." Udinski said. "The way he works and approaches his skill and his craft, not only from a receiver position, but from mastering the scheme and his job, what he's supposed to do.
"When he's dialed in and working and studying and doing the things he is supposed to do, the way he does to prepare to come out here and play and come out here and practice, it gives us confidence as coaches,' Udinski said. "More importantly, it gives him the confidence to come out here and play fast and do that."
