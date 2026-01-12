Jaguars' Grant Udinski Gets First HC Interview Request
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The sharks are beginning to swarm around the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff.
One day after the Jaguars were eliminated from the postseason with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the first head coach interview request has reportedly been put in for Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
Udinski's First Interview
According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have put in a request to interview Udinski for their vacant head coach position. Udinski, who turned 30 today, just finished his first year as offensive coordinator under Liam Coen and has received plenty of praise from those within the organization since his hiring.
A former Minnesota Vikings assistant who worked closely with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Udinski has been a part of several quarterback reclamation developments in recent years. Trevor Lawrence just recorded the most touchdowns in a season in franchise history, and Udinski's work with him did not go unnoticed with the franchise quarterback during the season.
“He's helped me a lot. He's really unique," Lawrence said last month about Udinski.
"I've never really met anyone like him, the way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, the game planning in general, the things that he thinks about, the conversations that we have throughout the whole week. It's a very, very detailed process and it seems like we don't leave—there's no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room.
The Jaguars hired one of the league's youngest coaching staff's last offseason, and it resulted in a 13-4 season, an AFC South title, and nearly knocking off an MVP in the first playoff game of a new era. As a result, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows other teams will take a look at his staff, just like the Jaguars once took a look at him.
“Yeah look, that's what you ultimately—it's hard to lose coaches. I saw Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] do it every single year. But it is what you want. At the end of the day, you do want to continue to grow the game, and you want to surround yourself with good people. And that's what we did try to do here," Coen said last week.
"You want those opportunities though for guys on your staff. It's hard. It's not something you look forward to having to ever replace. But I was really fortunate to be in that situation last year and you want to support those guys throughout that process, even though it might hurt you in the long run a little bit. It might hurt you in some ways, but that's why we're in this profession is to help guys get opportunities to grow this game to be able to do those things and you’ve got to keep hiring good people.”
