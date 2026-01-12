Jaguars' Grant Udinski Gets First HC Interview Request

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The sharks are beginning to swarm around the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff.

One day after the Jaguars were eliminated from the postseason with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills , the first head coach interview request has reportedly been put in for Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

Udinski's First Interview

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have put in a request to interview Udinski for their vacant head coach position. Udinski , who turned 30 today, just finished his first year as offensive coordinator under Liam Coen and has received plenty of praise from those within the organization since his hiring.

A former Minnesota Vikings assistant who worked closely with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Udinski has been a part of several quarterback reclamation developments in recent years. Trevor Lawrence just recorded the most touchdowns in a season in franchise history, and Udinski's work with him did not go unnoticed with the franchise quarterback during the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's helped me a lot. He's really unique," Lawrence said last month about Udinski.

"I've never really met anyone like him, the way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, the game planning in general, the things that he thinks about, the conversations that we have throughout the whole week. It's a very, very detailed process and it seems like we don't leave—there's no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars hired one of the league's youngest coaching staff's last offseason, and it resulted in a 13-4 season, an AFC South title, and nearly knocking off an MVP in the first playoff game of a new era. As a result, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows other teams will take a look at his staff, just like the Jaguars once took a look at him.

“Yeah look, that's what you ultimately—it's hard to lose coaches. I saw Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] do it every single year. But it is what you want. At the end of the day, you do want to continue to grow the game, and you want to surround yourself with good people. And that's what we did try to do here," Coen said last week.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"You want those opportunities though for guys on your staff. It's hard. It's not something you look forward to having to ever replace. But I was really fortunate to be in that situation last year and you want to support those guys throughout that process, even though it might hurt you in the long run a little bit. It might hurt you in some ways, but that's why we're in this profession is to help guys get opportunities to grow this game to be able to do those things and you’ve got to keep hiring good people.”

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.