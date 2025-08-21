Jaguars' Hines-Allen on Liam Coen's Creative Offense
Jacksonville Jaguars star edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen has seen a thing or two since being a first-round draft selection in 2019. He is already on pace to become the greatest pass rusher in franchise history and is the holder of the single-season franchise sack record set two years ago.
However, he has faced a new challenge this summer outside of his body transformation, one that has kept him on his toes in the form of his new head coach, Liam Coen.
Hines-Allen weighs in on Coen's creativity on offense
Coen's background with the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay has offered him a chance to utilize his former head coach's philosophy with a mixture of his ideas and creativity, specifically with the run game. Last season as offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen coached the unit to one of the best in the entire league.
Now, he faces the challenge of attempting the same in Jacksonville, only this time as the head man of the franchise. His creative offenses have been a challenge throughout the summer, with Hines-Allen having a firsthand account. From personnel groupings that look the same, yet different, to multiple variations of run concepts, passing concepts, and more.
"He makes everything look the same I would say. They’re definitely going to prepare us for a lot of different things," Hines-Allen explained. "Making 12 (personnel) look like 11, doing a lot of different front variations, doing a lot of jet sweeps, run traps, getting a lot of edge progressions, a lot of midzone. They do a lot of different things, and then all that marries off the play action as well."
The question that Hines-Allen asks is how quickly can he and his convert and converge on what the Jaguars offense is doing to help better prepare them for similar opponents down the line.
"We’re going to see a lot of jump sets from the tackles. How quick can we convert?" Hines-Allen said. "We’re seeing it every single day here, so once we get into the game, we’re already going to have that natural feel. Once they go four open, man, a variation of a lot of different things."
Hines-Allen has seen his offense run well against them in practice, giving them credit in the process. However, you used the word 'hate' to describe his feelings on the Jaguars offense making plays on them, even though they enjoy seeing it for the overall benefits of the team.
"I love to see the competition each and every day. I think both sides of the ball compete with each other, but to see them make a play. To see, ‘Okay, that was a good play; they got us on that one.’ I hate it, but it’s good to see that our offense can find ways to be successful, too.”
There's more where this came from. Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest from Hines-Allen, Coen, and other personnel from the Jaguars this week ahead of the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.