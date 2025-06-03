Jaguars Star Josh Hines-Allen Shares Shocking 2024 Playing Weight
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense was one of the worst in the NFL this past season, ranking next-to-last in yards per game allowed just behind the Carolina Panthers, who had given up a historic amount of points during the season.
Despite this, Jacksonville is still bustling with talent, especially at edge rusher with franchise cornerstone talents Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Just two seasons ago, Hines-Allen tallied a career-high 17 sacks and seemed to be on his way to being one of the top pass rushers in the league before nagging injuries and defensive inconsistencies led to him getting just 8.5 sacks last year. However, Hines-Allen unveiled a key detail from last season that was not shared until Monday following offseason training practice.
The former first-round pick was asked if he had ever hit 280 pounds last year under previous defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen and confirmed as such, playing at 285. Hines-Allen said it was a lot on him and too much.
"I was much bigger. My mindset was always to be as dominant, but obviously, holding a little bit more weight kind of puts a little bit more wear and tear on the body," Hines-Allen said.
When asked if the extra weight wore his body down, Hines-Allen was unsure but pointed out he was banged up more and his body wasn't responding like he wanted it to.
"My body was not cooperating as much as I would want it to. I take care of my body to the utmost, but it was a little bit different," Hines-Allen said. "I don’t know if that had something to do with the weight. So, that’s something I took into consideration coming into this season.”
Hines-Allen said 285 pounds was the heaviest he every played. However, Hines-Allen said that now he is lower in weight and feels great, having run 20 miles per hour in a workout the other day. "I still got it," he said.
Heading into the season, Hines-Allen said that he needs to learn and adapt from last season, and learn from what works best for him. "[It is] something that I tried, and something that I’m, like, alright, I probably don’t want to do that again. So, we’re working on maintaining a good goal for me this year and putting some good tape out there," the star pass rusher said.
Hines-Allen was asked about what his goal was for 2025 at his current weight, to which he replied, "To break the sack record, be an All-Pro and win Defensive Player of the Year.”
A season like that would put Hines-Allen on the fast track to the Jaguars Ring of Honor. Plus, a season like this could help turn the franchise around in the first year under head coach Liam Coen as the team pushes ahead with their new regime.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Hines-Allen.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hines-Allen when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.