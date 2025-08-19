Key Takeaways from Jacksonville Jaguars All-22 vs. Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished their second preseason game with a tie against the New Orleans Saints, 17-all. There was much to take away from this game from a reactionary perspective and the eye test, which showed a team that had made improvements on both sides of the ball from their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The tape tells all," and that is the case with what I saw from the Jaguars' All-22 coaches' film from Sunday. Context matters in plays, how a player performs, and more, as the tape provides clearer answers. Let's dive into some of the key takeaways I had from watching the Jaguars film.
Trevor Lawrence is a different quarterback
Through three preseason drives, Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different passer than in past years. His footwork and sync between his upper and lower-half throwing mechanics are much better than what we saw last season. He's stepping into throws, moving defenders consistently with his eyes, working through progressions, and making accurate throws to all levels of the field.
What will also help him is the quick game, along with middle field in-breakers that allow for options such as spacing concepts, pivot routes for the tight end, and crossing patterns to generate yards-after-catch opportunities. Using play-action from under center has opened a larger platform to work off of, and Lawrence has checkdown outlets underneath to work with.
A positive note here is that there is a clear rapport with tight end Brenton Strange and wide receiver Parker Washington, who may play a bigger role this season than some expect. Strange looks to be a big-time security blanket for Lawrence, especially on seams and middle field progressions.
The Jaguars running back room is deep...really deep
Oh, look: another Jaguars running back made plays. There's another one, and another one. That has been the story of the running back room in Jacksonville this summer with Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.
Allen was a standout player against the Saints on Sunday. He doesn’t have bursty cuts like fellow rookie Tuten, but he runs hard and can do sufficient work laterally. Allen is stonewalling rushers in pass protection, executing with excellent technique, and anchoring against rushers and blitzes. His balance as a runner flashed, as well as his athleticism with a hurdle in the second quarter in the two-minute offense, while displaying reliable hands in the passing game.
Outside of Allen, the running backs continue to stand out. This is one of the deepest Jaguars running back rooms in years. Etienne ran hard with vision, balance, and explosion, while Bigsby showed off some impressive creativity and better hands. Tuten ran physical as well, showing good decision-making at the line of scrimmage.
Jonah Monheim flashes as OL show improvement
The seventh-round interior offensive lineman from USC was seen getting playing time for the entire second half and a good portion of the first. It became clear why when the Jaguars traded Luke Fortner to the Saints for defensive tackle depth. Monheim had a couple of not-so-great moments, though he countered with many more good ones.
Monheim saw snaps at left guard and center, showing that once he got a hold of the chest plate, he tossed defenders around and controlled them out of the picture. He did adequate work off duo blocks to reach the second level of the defense. It's clear Monheim got stronger and explosive this offseason with quality sustained drives, was consistent with pass-offs in games, and flashed a sufficient anchor.
The offensive line, especially the starters, had a better day. However, inconsistencies remain, specifically in run blocking. Missed assignments, lack of second-level reaches, and wall-offs were issues in the up-and-down repetitions. Speaking of offensive linemen, rookie Wyatt Milum played with great temperament and physicality at guard and showed a better fit at that spot than his tackle snaps last week.
Quick-hitting takeaways
- Play-action, motions, and shifts are going to be the bread and butter of the offense. It helps out so much with coverage and alignment identification, and generates mismatches consistently. Add in a mixture of the McVay philosophy from head coach Liam Coen, and the offense could be humming, albeit if the offensive line holds its own.
- What can we make out of Chad Muma and Jack Kiser? The rookie has a good day with sound run fits and stops in the gaps. Muma had some decent stops as well, but struggled at times in coverage drops. Muma will need a strong finish against Miami to secure a spot on the 53-man roster, as he might be on the outside looking in.
- The Jaguars have a backup quarterback problem. Maybe Seth Henigan is the savior for that spot, but the way he has been used in the preseason suggests a trip to the practice squad. I don't feel great about Nick Mullens and John Wolford being the backups at this time, as their indecisions with the ball and inconsistencies within the pocket create chaos more often than not.
