Who Will Lead Jaguars' RB Room?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been finding out who they are under Liam Coen, and the identity of the team is shaping out quite well. However, there's a certain position room that is somewhat unsettled when it comes to a pecking order. Who's the lead cat in the RB Room?
“At running back. Not a lot of surprises. Had four running backs making it with Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhaysul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. Now the running back room is one of the most talked about rooms for the Jaguars heading into the season, simply because it just isn't clear whose room it is.
"I'm not sure how much clearer it's going to even become before Week One. I very easily think it could be a case where a guy has to go in there during the regular season and stake his claim to it with consistent and sustained periods of positive play. So there's a lot of debate about the room," proclaimed Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast host John Shipley.
"Obviously, you know Etienne, he's rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons before in his career. He's the experienced guy who has produced like a pro. Tank Bigsby is obviously the bruising running back of the group as they go to a gap scheme. In terms of their running scheme, I think you could see a lot of work go his way as I've been saying over the last couple of weeks."
The new kids in Duval County are turning heads as well, as General Manager James Gladstone selected two contenders for the crown as well. Bhaysul Tuten from Virgina Tech arrived in Round 4 and LeQuint Allen was a Round 7 find. They seen cemented on the roster.
"Bhaysul Tuten, just signed his rookie deal, [is] probably the best pure athlete they have at that position. But somebody who's still, you know, a fourth round pick, you know, maybe a little green. They're still going to develop over the course of training camp and see where he is in Week One."
"But LeQuint Allen, I think, if he can find his way onto the field, could do some interesting things. You know, not a standard build for running back, but very good pass protector, very good pass catcher [and] has looked good coming out of the backfield over the course of the off season program. So a couple [of] guys to watch there."
The hope is that a bell cow emerges in Jacksonville. But who's it gonna be. We will find out soon at a training camp near you.
