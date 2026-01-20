Video Resurfaces of Liam Coen Confronting New Titans Coach Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh was hired as the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. The former Jets coach was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers this season, which is how he ended up in a brief but testy on-field confrontation with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in September.

Heading into San Francisco's Week 4 matchup in Jacksonville, Saleh casually mentioned how Liam Coen and the entire Sean McVay coaching tree is very good at legal sign-stealing, which is why the 49ers had to be careful.

This apparently rubbed Coen the wrong way, even if he didn't want to talk about it with the press. After the Jaguars beat the 49ers, 26-21, Coen was seen yelling, "Keep my name out of your mouth," at Saleh on the field.

“Keep your name out of my mouth,”



Liam Coen and Robert Saleh exchange after Jaguars win. Saleh used the phrase “legal sign stealing” in news conference last week in reference to Coen. pic.twitter.com/AD1mAlirVc — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) September 29, 2025

Most people probably forgot the great Robert Saleh-Liam Coen beef of 2025 at this point, but with Saleh taking over a team in the same division as Coen and the Jaguars, they'll now be facing off twice a season for a least a couple of years.

The Jaguars won the AFC South this year and the Titans finished in last place. So in addition to the normal divisional rival stuff, you've got two coaches with a spicy history. At the very least it should make for some interesting handshakes. And really, what more could you want?