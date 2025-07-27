Would This Trade Scenario Make Sense For Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of moves this offseason that were good for the team. Those moves have put the team in a better position to have success in the 2025 season.
The Jaguars will head into the season with a new head coach in Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, looking to put the best roster together. They want to win right away and not have another bad season.
The Jaguars have brought in Coen to give the Jaguars the offensive play caller they have been searching for at the head coaching position. That should bold well for the team heading into next season. The Jaguars want to get things going on the offensive side of the ball, and Coen is looking to evaluate a lot of different players on that side of the ball as well.
The Jaguars' offense was not good last season, and if they want to have a bounce back season, the offense is going to have to improve.
The Jaguars have the right pieces in place to make it work on offense, but now it is all about putting it together as a unit. The Jaguars have started training camp this week, and it is an important one for them. This is where the team will be creating chemistry with all the new additions they added this offseason.
With the new regime in place, they are going to learn how they want things to run, and in training camp, that is going to be interesting to see how the team adapts to it.
But there is one more potential move that the Jaguars can make before camp is over.
Pro Network Network recently gave a potential trade that the Jaguars should make.
Bears-Jaguars Trade
Bears Land Another Weapon for Ben Johnson in Travis Etienne Jr.
- Bears receive: RB Travis Etienne Jr.
- Jaguars receive: 2026 3rd-round pick
The Chicago Bears have prioritized building around Caleb Williams, revamping their offensive line with the additions of Drew Dalman,Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jacksonto boost protection and run-blocking. Chicago’s rushing offense struggled in 2024, ranking among the league’s worst with just 4.0 yards per carry, a 42.6% conversion rate on third-down rushes, and only 2.51 yards after contact per carry.
Adding a high-upside running back could be the missing piece to ease pressure on Williams and maximize the new line’s potential. While D’Andre Swift remains a capable starter, partnering with Travis Etienne Jr. would create one of the NFL’s more dynamic backfields.
Etienne, just 26, posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career and caught 58 passes in 2023, highlighting his versatility. Even in a down 2024, he logged 558 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards, and started 15 games, showing he can contribute in multiple phases. His presence would immediately raise the ceiling for a Bears unit already on the rise with Ben Johnson taking over.
