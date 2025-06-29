Will Jaguars Travis Etienne Be At top of Depth Chart?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will look to get back to playing good football under new head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars have done a lot this offseason to make sure that they have put the offense in a good position to be successful in 2025. One big thing that Coen and general manager James Gladstone did not have to figure out or worry about finding is a quarterback.
The Jaguars have a good and still young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who will lead the offense both on and off the field next season. And that was one big reason why the Jaguars brought in Coen as their head coach.
Coen is one of the brightest offensive minds in the National Football League and he has proven to improve offenses in his previous teams. He will look to do that for the Jaguars in 2025.
One position that the new regime addressed this offseason that was susprising to many was the running back position. The Jaguars brought in a new rookie running back from the 2025 NFL Draft. One player that they also have that has been good for them since becoming a Jaguar has been running back Travis Etienne Jr.
There has been a lot of talks about the Jaguars possibly trading Etienne, but he will be the No. 1 running back as the Jaguars get to training camp next week.
"There's no question now that the Jaguars at least want people to believe they are heavily invested in running back Travis Etienne. The fifth-year player had been under scrutiny and a player to watch for a potential trade, according to at least one ESPN report. That's been wholly refuted by Coen, however," said Demetrius Harvey of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
"The fifth-year RB is coming off of his worst season as a pro, rushing for just 558 yards and two touchdowns as the team's run game struggled as a whole. Still, Etienne's ability supersedes his letdown season and is expected to remain the team's top back."
"Still, there will be competition for playing time. The Jaguars drafted RB Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of this year's draft and he's expected to compete for playing time alongside Etienne, third-year back Tank Bigsby, among others, including seventh-round pick LeQuint Allen."
"It wouldn't make much sense for Jacksonville to offload Etienne, given their salary cap situation is solid, but don't be surprised if the speedy back out of Clemson takes a bit of a backseat as a rusher as the team's running game and his receiving ability evolve."
