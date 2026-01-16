8 Key Jaguars Who Might Have Played Last Snaps With Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each offseason brings new decisions for franchises to make, and new paths for them to forge.

This offseason is no different for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a terrific 13-4 regular season and an AFC South title, James Gladstone and Liam Coen have some big decisions to make this offseason. Here are eight players who might see the decisions result in them playing elsewhere next year.

LB Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This has nothing to do with Devin Lloyd's talents; he was one of the Jaguars' best defenders this season and also took a massive leap as a leader. With that said, it feels near-certain that Lloyd's 2025 season has priced himself out of Jacksonville's price-range. He seems likely to command at least $17.5 million a year, and this regime may not want to pay an off-ball linebacker that kind of money.

RB Travis Etienne

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Another former first-round pick, Travis Etienne just had the best year of his career for the Jaguars and evolved his game as a pass-catcher. With that in mind, the Jaguars seemingly made their decision when they extended Cole Van Lanen and Jakobi Meyers during the season and left Etienne and Lloyd standing pat.

DL Dawuane Smoot

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The only Jaguars player to be on each of the last three playoff teams (2017, 2022, 2025), Smoot was a valuable veteran addition to the Jaguars' defense this offseason but certainly feels like a player the Jaguars can upgrade from at this stage of his career.

CB Montaric Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the Jaguars' top developmental stories, Montaric Brown could have his chances to return to the roster cut shorter by Travis Hunter playing increased snaps at cornerback. While the staff was high on Brown all season long, he could find a bigger pay-day elsewhere.

CB Greg Newsome

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had Greg Newsome join the roster as a result of the Tyson Campbell trade, and his short stint with the defense had its highs and lows. It would not be surprising to see the Jaguars let Newsome walk since the biggest reason they traded Campbell was to get rid of his contract and for the improved draft pick.

DL Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first half of the season proved to be incredibly fruitful for Arik Armstead, but a hand injury over the second-half of the season sapped his production. The Jaguars may need to hit the reset button on their interior defensive line, and Armstead is a pricy veteran who could become a casualty of that reset.

OL Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars said the other day they would be bringing their entire offensive line back, but it would make sense for other teams to call the Jaguars about Walker Little due to his extensive starting experience at left tackle.

DB Andrew Wingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the longest-tenured players on the roster, Andrew Wingard could fall victim to the youth the Jaguars have at safety. Antonio Johnson and Rayuan Lane had solid seasons, while Caleb Ransaw will make his debut next year.

