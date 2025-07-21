Jaguars Elite Capture 14U Boys Title at NFL Flag Championships
Tournament MVP Brysen Wright led the Jaguars Elite team over Showtime 13-0 in the 14U Boys NFL Flag Championships at the ForeverLawn Sports Complex in Canton, Ohio, Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars Elite represented the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Showtime represented the Atlanta Falcons.
Jaguars Elite only threw for 104 yards, but still managed to win the game. Their defense held Showtime to 117 yards passing and only allowed one conversion in six attempts on third down.
The Jaguars’ offensive attack was sparked by Jaiden Barnett’s 30-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown grab on their first drive. After converting the one-point conversion and establishing a 7-0 lead, the Jaguars’ defense stymied Showtime on their attempted equalizing drive before halftime.
Showtime cycled between Januel Morales and Vincenzo Mena at quarterback. Morales connected on eight of his 13 attempts for 73 yards and an interception, while Mena completed 4-of-10 passes for 51 yards. Jaguars Elite quarterback Dalton Motes completed 8-of-12 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
In the second half, the Jaguars marched down the field on the opening drive to score on a double-lateral play that resulted in a 15-yard receiving touchdown for Ry’land Williams.
Late in the game, Wright leaped up for a one-handed pass breakup to force a team Showtime turnover on downs.
The Jaguars never would have made the final if not for Wright's heroics on Saturday. Wright caught seven passes for 163 yards, including a 45-yarder on a one-play scoring drive in the first half. He also caught a 21-yard touchdown pass on the game’s last play.
Wright made national headlines, and was on Saturday's SportsCenter Top 10 with a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch that caught the attention of Patrick Mahomes, Chad Johnson and Bijan Robinson on social media. The 14-year-old scored 10 touchdowns in seven games this weekend.
“It’s just a blessing to come out here and win with my guys and to bring it back to the city,” Wright said. “Getting noticed by [NFL players] at a super young age is already a blessing.”
Wright was the leading receiver as a freshman for Jacksonville Mandarin High School, hauling in 31 passes for 646 yards and 8 TD in 11 games. He already holds D1 offers from schools in state.
Jaguars head coach David Price advocated for his athletes and for the sport postgame. Price has been playing flag football for 17 years and was a member of the 2021 and 2022 USA Football National Teams, earning a gold medal at The World Games in 2022.
“It’s a fast-paced, exciting and explosive game,” said Price. “I think guys like Brysen are really going to help get more eyes on the sport.”
