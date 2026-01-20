3 Names For Jaguars to Consider If They Lose Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Signs are currently pointing toward good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the defensive coordinator front, but who knows what the future holds?

Anthony Campanile got an interview with the Miami Dolphins before they turned to Jeff Hafley, while the Baltimore Ravens just completed an interview with Campanile for their head coach vacancy.

So, who should the Jaguars and Liam Coen consider hiring to replace Campanile in the event that he lands a head coach job? We take a look below.

Raheem Morris

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The former head coach of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, Raheem Morris has plenty of ties to Coen. Morris has deep ties to the McVay tree after his stint with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator, which crossed his paths with Coen when he was McVay's offensive coordinator in 2022.

Morris hasn't worked out as a head coach yet, but he had good defenses in both Los Angeles and Atlanta and seems to be a well-liked coach within the locker rooms and franchises he works alongside. The fact he does have experience as a head coach in some fashion is a plus, too, since no other coach on Coen's staff has that.

Daronte Jones

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of a few coaches the Jaguars interviewed for their defensive coordinator spot last season, Daronte Jones has been a popular defensive coordinator name this cycle. Jones has been tied to the coordinator positions with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers this season.

Jones has spent a few years now working closely with Brian Flores, who was also a major influence for Campanile and the defense he fielded with the Jaguars. While the schemes would obviously be different for a number of reasons, there would likely be some carryover of techniques, concepts and language between Jones' scheme and the one we just saw Campanile run.

Jonathan Cooley

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another coach who interviewed with the Jaguars before they hired Campanile last season, Jonathan Cooley is also another coach who has Rams ties. Cooley coached with the Rams for several years, overlapping with Coen for two of them. He also has a long relationship with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has deep Rams ties.

It would be a big promotion for Cooley, but he has helped oversee some productive units and comes from a very similar coaching background as plenty of other members of Coen's first staff with the Jaguars.

