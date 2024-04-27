2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select LSU DL Jordan Jefferson at No. 116
The Jacksonville Jaguars have double -- and triple -- dipped with their latest pick.
Picking at No. 116 in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected LSU defensvie tackle Jordan Jefferson. Jefferson is the second LSU defensive tackle they have drafted and the third LSU player they have drafted, joining defensive lineman Maason Smith (No. 48) and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23).
Jefferson appeared in 11 games and started one in 2019 while a part of West Virginia's program, recording five tackles and one tackle for loss. He appeared in six games in 2020 before appearing in 13 games and starting six in 2021, recording17 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.
Jefferson was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 and led West Virginia in tackles for loss in 2022, starting 12 games and recording 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and five pass deflections.
Jefferson transferred to LSU in 2023, starting six games and recording 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacksm one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.
Jefferson will join Smith in a defensive line room that is led by Arik Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, DaVon Hamilton, Adam Gotsis, Tyler Lacy, and Jeremiah Ledbetter.
“I think it’s huge to have guys that have been there, done that, have battled adversity themselves through the course of their careers," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday after the Smith selection. "It’s a really good room, there’s some great leaders in there. He’s coming into that room and he can just soak up all of that knowledge and just learn from those guys.”
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
- 5th: No. 153, No. 167 (via MIN)
- 6th: No. 212
- 7th: No. 236
The Jaguars have one pick in each of rounds six and seven, with two selections in the fifth round.