3 Chiefs Free Agents Jaguars Could Consider After Super Bowl LIX
For all 32 teams, the 2025 NFL offseason is officially here in the wake of Super Bowl LIX.
Over the next two days, we will look at pending free agents from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to debate which ones could make sense for the Jaguars to target when the new league year begins in March.
So, which Chiefs free agents could be fits for the Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen? We break it down below.
Trey Smith
It would be bold for the Jaguars to spend big money on another guard in free agency after doing so for Andrew Norwell in 2018 and Brandon Scherff in 2022. Scherff turned out to be a solid guard for the Jaguars but his prescence never turned the unit into a top one. And Norwell, of course, is one of the worst signings in franchise history.
Smith will likely command the most money ever paid to a guard in NFL history, so adding him would be a leap of faith. He is a game-changer as an interior lineman though and could naturally slot into the gaping hole the Jaguars have at right guard with Scherff set to hit free agency.
Tershawn Wharton
The Jaguars will clearly look a bit different along the interior offensive line this season with Arik Armstead set to play inside more on a full-time basis moving forward. With that said, they could still be in need of interior pass-rushers who can push the pocket and help take the stress off Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
Tershawn Wharton isn't a great run defender, but he did rack up 6.5 sacks across from Chris Jones this year. According to PFF, Wharton finished 31st in total pressures among interior defensive linemen this season. He could be the kind of spark the Jaguars need in the middle of their nickel defense.
Charles Omenihu
Veteran defensive lineman Charles Omenihu had to fight through an ACL tear recovery this past season, appearing in only six regular season games as a result. But in the two seasons before 2024, he had a combined 11.5 sacks and was proving himself to be among the most underrated pass-rushers in the NFL.
Perhaps the Chiefs bring Omenihu back next season, but if they don't then the Jaguars should firmly look at him as an option to add to their pass-rush rotation. He is a versatile, athletic and violent pass-rusher and could provide the Jaguars a big boost to their third-down depth chart.
