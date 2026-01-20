How Jaguars' Liam Coen Is Approaching Coaching Carousel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The wheels of time just keep on turning in the NFL.

Each offseason is different, while also drastically similar to each offseason before. In some form or fashion, success leads to teams losing pieces each and every offseason. That is what the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen are facing in the early days of the 2026 offseason,

Coen on Udinski and Campanile

Coen and the Jaguars have known for weeks now that teams were going to come calling for offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile in some form or fashion. That is exactly what has happened since the Jaguars were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, setting up the opporutunity for multiple teams to speak with the coordinator duo.

Udinski has drawn a second interview with the Cleveland Browns, while Campanile had an interview with the Miami Dolphins before they tabbed Jeff Hafley. The Baltimore Ravens, however, interviewed Campanile and could be a team to watch for the Jaguars' star defensive coordinator. The Buffalo Bills also just fired Sean McDermott and could look to either Jaguars coordinator as a potential candidate.

Speaking with Action Sports Jax, Coen pointed out that it is part of his job to find potential replacements for his staff if the situation calls for it.

"It's definitely something you want them to go through this process -- I was fortunate enough to go through this process -- and you don’t want to hold guys back. But, hey look, it’s my job to go find others too.”

“Yeah look, that's what you ultimately—it's hard to lose coaches. I saw Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] do it every single year. But it is what you want. At the end of the day, you do want to continue to grow the game, and you want to surround yourself with good people. And that's what we did try to do here.," Jaguars Coen said a few weeks ago.

"You want those opportunities though for guys on your staff. It's hard. It's not something you look forward to having to ever replace. But I was really fortunate to be in that situation last year and you want to support those guys throughout that process, even though it might hurt you in the long run a little bit. It might hurt you in some ways, but that's why we're in this profession is to help guys get opportunities to grow this game to be able to do those things and you’ve got to keep hiring good people.”

