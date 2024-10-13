Are the Jaguars the Worst Team in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their fifth game out of the six they have played this season. Jacksonville traveled overseas to face the Chicago Bears, hoping to show they have turned things around after securing their first win of the season last week. Instead, they would follow up last week’s win with little effort against the Bears.
At 1-5, the Jaguars could legitimately be the worst team in the National Football League. While multiple teams with similar records exist, including the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, most of those teams did not enter the season with the expectations the Jaguars did.
The Jaguars entered the season with such high expectations because they made multiple changes over the offseason. Jacksonville added pieces on both sides of the ball that they expected to help them compete for a division title or a Wild Card berth this postseason.
However, six games into the season, it is evident that the Jaguars are not the team they thought they were. To make matters worse, they may be even worse than their 1-5 record shows. The Jaguars were able to notch their first win of the season last week against the Indianapolis Colts but almost blew a late double-digit lead.
Jacksonville nearly lost last week’s game against the Colts and lost against the Bears in a game filled with poor effort. Most of the other teams in the league with a similar record as the Jaguars just lose games. Few have lost as many games that they could have won as the Jaguars have. Jacksonville has found various ways to lose games this season, which sets them apart from the other teams with similar records.
The number of games the Jaguars have lost and how they have lost them gives them an argument for the worst team in the league. While the Jaguars have had injuries, so has nearly every team in the league, and few other teams around the league have looked as bad with as much talent as the Jaguars have. It cannot be overstated that the Jaguars have lost multiple players who are critical to their success. Still, they should look better than what they have so far.
The Jaguars can salvage what remains of what looks to be a lost season. However, if they want to stop their downward spiral, they must beat the New England Patriots at home next week.
