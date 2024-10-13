Three Most Disappointing Things in Jaguars' London Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 1-5 on the season after losing to the Chicago Bears in a game where the Jaguars did not ever look to be in the came. Last week, the Jaguars won their first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jaguars traveled to London aiming to win another game and try to undo the damage done by their 0-4 start. Instead of getting a winning streak started, the Jaguars appeared to revert to the habits they displayed during their losing streak. Below are a few of the most disappointing Jaguars in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
1. The Jaguars' Run Defense
The Jaguars' defense allowed the Bears to rush for over 150 yards, including nearly 60 rushing yards to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears used their rushing attack to keep the Jaguars off balance and to control the clock.
The Bears would win the time of possession battle and the turnover battle. They then used their run game to finish the Jaguars off. The Jaguars missed numerous tackles, which led to even more yards after contact.
The Jaguars entered Sunday's matchup ranked ninth in the National Football League against the run. They allowed just over 105 rushing yards per game through the season's first five games. They allowed 152 to the Bears.
2. The Jaguars' Run Game
The Jaguars entered Sunday's game against the Bears with the eighth-most total rushing yards of any team in the NFL. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby were arguably the best running back duo in the league through the season's first five games. They were expected to pace the Jaguars this week against the Bears as the offense tried to find their footing.
The Jaguars averaged just over 126 yards per game through the first five games of the season. Sunday against the Bears, they ran for a total of 68 yards. Etienne finished the game with -1 rushing yard and had fewer carries than quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After a productive game on the ground last week, the Jaguars' rushing attack was nowhere to be found against the Bears.
3. Doug Pederson
After the Jaguars made numerous changes and additions this offseason, those inside the organization felt they had one of the best teams they have had in many years. Coach Doug Pederson's seat was already warming up after an 0-4 start to the season. A win on Sunday would allow Pederson to move to 2-4 and at least argue that the team was on the right track. However, after the team looked lifeless against the Bears, it's hard not to look at the ship's captain.
