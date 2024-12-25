3 Teams Jaguars QB Mac Jones Could Land With in 2025
The 2024 season for Mac Jones has been, for the lack of a better word, an audition.
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Jones after three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, it was clear what the hope was for both teams.
For the Jaguars, they were looking for a capable backup behind Trevor Lawrence in the event he had a repeated injury-filled season.
For Jones, he was looking for a fresh start and a chance to rehab his image as a starting quarterback after a rough start to his career in New England.
"It’s unique. Yeah, we did trade for him and got him in here, and yeah, you’d hope he didn’t have to play. But he’s making the most of it," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week. "Not saying we’re moving on or anything like that, but this is another great opportunity. These next couple of weeks would be big for him and just continuing to improve and showing that he can run a team.”
So in the event Jones does look for a new start again in 2025, which spots make the most sense for him?
San Francisco 49ers
If Kyle Shanahan had to do it over again, he may take Mac Jones at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones has always been a good fit for the Shanahan system, and there is not much evidence that Brock Purdy would be $50 million a year better than him. With Purdy set to get a new deal soon, the 49ers could use some insurance.
The 49ers are in a position to upgrade backup quarterback next season. Doing so with Jones would give Shanahan a quarterback he has always wanted to work with, while also landing Jones in one of the most quarterback-friendly situations in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans are one of the few teams in the NFL that likely need to restart completely in the quarterback room. The embarrassing Will Levis era came to an unsurprising close already, but backup quarterback and new starter Mason Rudolph is just as turnover-prone as Levis. Both need to go.
The Titans won't be picking high enough to take one of the top passers in what is already considered a weak quarterback class, so they are likely going to be looking for a free-agent option at quarterback. If they can't land a big name, they could easily pivot to Jones in what will likely be another rebuilding year in Nashville.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins simply can't repeat their strategy at quarterback. Regardless of how they feel about Tua Tagovailoa as their long-term starter, they need to add an NFL-quality player behind him. For the past several seasons, their backup quarterbacks have hardly been good enough to be QB3s, let alone a key backup behind an injury-prone quarterback.
Jones would be a solid fit in Mike McDaniel's quick-hitting, RPO-heavy scheme and he could be the rare backup quarterback who could navigate troubled waters if he has to step in for an injured Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins had Jones in 2024, they may be in the playoffs right now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.