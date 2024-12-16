Will Levis Experiment Hits Another Embarrassing Point For Jaguars' Rival Titans
No team in the AFC South entered the 2024 season with more questions at the quarterback position than the Tennessee Titans.
And after Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it seems as if the Titans finally have some answers -- they just aren't the answers they were hoping for,
It has been clear from the onset that the Titans' 2024 season was about finding out if second-year quarterback Will Levis could be the team's quarterback of the future. The former second-round Kentucky product has shown flashes of explosive ability, but he needed to find the consistency needed to truly lead a team.
But time after time again, Levis has reached a low point that has the Titans wearing egg on their face as they attempt to pivot and build him back up again. And each time, Levis comes back with small stretches of brilliance that are followed up by extended stretches of backbreaking quarterback play.
And just week after Levis singlehandedly cost the Titans a game against the Jaguars, the Titans finally reached their tipping point with the mistake-prone quarterback they once hoped would be their franchise quarterback.
With three interceptions and a lost fumble, Levis once again proved to be the difference between a win and a loss in Nashville. As a result, it appears the Titans have finally reached their breaking point after Levis was benched for Mason Rudolph.
"A series of unfortunate events ... Four of those last five possessions, like the turnovers, you're rarely not going to get pulled when you turn the ball over four times. So, I mean, I understand that," Levis said after the game per TennesseeTitans.com.
"I got to watch the tape and see how it all went down. I kind of already know how a couple of them happened, and the last one was definitely the most disappointing just because it's a look that I was ready for and that I was ready to launch, and the guy made a good play. And yeah, it sucks. It wasn't my day."
Titans head coach Brian Callahan didn't make a definitive declaration on who will be his quarterback moving forward from Sunday's debacle. But if you have to even ask the question, it is obvious the direction the Titans are trending in -- away from Levus.
"I'm not going to make any definitive statements one way or the other. We just have to make sure we can correct what we saw on tape and where we had a tough day for him," Callahan said.
"And again, sometimes these things happen where you have a rough day, and you got to get sat down. So, I'm not going to make any statements about it. And we got to see where we can get better and how it worked in the game and where we can improve."
