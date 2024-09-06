Former Patriots Star Threatens to "Smack the S---" Out of Jaguars' QB
Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones and former New England Patriots defensive star Rob Ninkovich have one thing in common -- they are both former Patriots. That is all they have in common it would seem. Also, don't ask Ninkovich about Jones.
Ninkovich has his own podcast, co-hosted with Dan O'Brien, called the "Dan and Ninko Show." Recently, the former two-time Super Bowl champion went on a rant about the former Patriots signal caller and first-round draft choice.
"Look at freaking Mac Jones down in Jacksonville right now. He’s griddying all over the place," Ninkovich said, per The New York Post. "I don’t give a f---. I’ll smack the s--- out of f---ing Mac Jones. I don’t care. Do you care if somebody doesn’t like you?”
O'Brien chimed in at one point to say that Jones didn't like Ninkovich. Ninkovich then went on to criticize Jones for what he perceived as a lack of leadership skills.
Ninkovich said, "I couldn’t listen to, 'Yeah, you know, I’ve just got to keep working and got to get better and, um, you know, I’m just going to keep working hard, and we’re just … everybody together and um, yeah, it’s wasn’t my best and I’ve got to be better' over and over and over and over again."
Jones' unique personality has received feedback from others in the football world as well. Jones might be guilty of annoying his own team. Head coach Doug Pederson made comments about it this summer.
"He's going to have a fun time no matter what," Doug Pederson told reporters last week, per NESN.com. "I think that's just his personality. He's great in the locker room, great with the guys. Sometimes he drives us crazy with some of the stuff he does or says. But it's good. I think it's really good because when he gets in there, it's business, and he's a competitor and he loves to compete."
Jones was highly touted after leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national title during the 2020 COVID season. Jones was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots. Jones could not live up to the hype, and will be backing up Trevor Lawrence this season.
