Hot Streak on the Way for Lawrence, Jaguars?
Over the last few weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have played their best football of the season. Their offense has gradually played better, as the unit has turned the ball over less and allowed fewer sacks over the last three weeks than the weeks prior.
The Jaguars have a chance to put together another solid performance, this time in front of their home crowd against the Green Bay Packers.
While the team has performed better, quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows success is fleeting in the National Football League. He does not believe the Jaguars are on a hot streak, and he views the team’s improved play as the standard of how they should always perform.
“No. I mean, not really,” Lawrence said. “I think it's part of this game is you want to be as consistent as you can. I definitely think that I'm not a perfect player and I've had times where I have been inconsistent, for sure, in my career. I've said that up here with you guys, but as far as you're going to have some rough games in this league, and you're going to have some times where things seem a little bit difficult.
“I mean, these are good teams. You're playing against some really good defenses. Sometimes, it takes a lot to settle in. There's no excuses. I think the goal – you strive for perfection. You're trying to be perfect. You're never going to get there, but you want to be as consistent as possible. So that's something I've challenged myself with over the past year is to do that. I feel like I have, in a lot of ways.”
Lawrence has had one of the most challenging seasons of his professional career. Before the Jaguars’ two wins over the last three weeks, Lawrence was on pace for one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. However, he and the team have improved in many areas over the previous few weeks.
“There's been some areas where I haven't played perfect, but I think some of the areas that I wanted to improve on,” Lawrence said. “I've made some big improvements. So, I've got to continue doing that and just keep being the guy every week for my team that I need to be. Whatever that is, it might not be 400 yards and a bunch of touchdowns. It might be just doing all the little things the right way and putting us in a position to win, taking care of the ball. That could change every week. So, I’ve just got to bring whatever it takes to win.”
While Lawrence’s position on the question is respectable, the Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the league. So, technically, they are on a hot streak. In a season with few, it is worth applauding those successes and successes when they occur.
