2 Teams Most Likely to Poach Travis Etienne in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a hell of a season from Travis Etienne Jr. in 2025. He finished with just under 1,400 total yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. General Manager James Gladstone elected not to pick up his fifth-year option, and now the former Clemson halfback is set to hit free agency. ETN made sure he would get paid this offseason.

The Ringer's Austin Gayle had him ranked as the 26th-best available free agent and the third-best running back:

"Etienne is a dynamic back with sharp jump cuts who has also improved as a downhill runner, showing a willingness to lower his shoulder into contact and churn his legs to pick up extra yards. Etienne can run through arm tackles well and always seems to be falling forward, and once he breaks into the second level of the defense, he has the speed to open up his stride in space... He could command a similar average salary to Walker in the range of $8 million to $11 million per year."



If not the Jaguars, then who?



1. Tennessee Titans

It's never easy to see a former fan-favorite go to a divisional rival, but that's the risk the Jacksonville Jaguars run when they allow their talent to test free agency. Once Tyjae Spears was back healthy, the Tennessee Titans went to a split backfield with him and Tony Pollard, with the former handling mostly snaps in passing situations as the more dangerous receiver. Travis Etienne Jr. would offer the best of both worlds and cost about the same as what they're currently paying Pollard.

Pollard is signed through the 2026 season, but the Titans could free up over $7 million in cap space by cutting him this offseason, though they're already projected to have over $84 million available. He had a decent showing this year, buoyed by a strong second-half stretch, but he's already 29 and has a ton of mileage on his tires. The Titans could waive him and sign ETN to a long-term contract, replacing Pollard's veteran presence in the backfield with a true dual-threat workhorse.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets are in the midst of a total rebuild. They've freed their roster of practically every meaningful veteran and will be looking to retool from the ground up. It seems like their marriage with Breece Hall has run its course. The Jets are projected to have over $50 million in cap space to spend this free agency, and they could be looking to have an adult in the backfield.

Etienne Jr. would be a perfect option for New York, regardless of who they end up bringing in at quarterback. He'll likely be significantly less costly than Hall, while bringing the necessary experience to keep spirits high if the team isn't winning a ton of games.

