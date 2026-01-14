Breaking Down Jaguars' Impending Free Agent Class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Amongst the most important of those questions? Addressing which internal free agents to keep, and which to let hit the open market in March. We discuss the Jaguars ' free agency class and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

To watch today's episode, watch below.

Amongst the biggest names the Jaguars have on an expiring contract is linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd just had a career-best season for the Jaguars and earned second-team All-Pro honors as a result. Lloyd seems set to cash in big in March, though it remains to be seen whether it will be with the Jaguars.

"How cool was that, right? Such an impactful season. What he meant to our end result was certainly notable. The way in which he operated on a daily, weekly basis was really cool to watch and observe. He committed himself to being the best version," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Wednesday.

"The connection between him, the coaching staff was real. He was being deployed in the right ways. He felt confident the ways he was doing it from both defense and special teams. Talking about a guy playing at an all-pro level on defense but is running it down on kickoff every time we score and making plays for us."

As to whether Lloyd will get a fifth season and beyond with the Jaguars or hit free agency in two months, the Jaguars still have to make those decisions -- decisions that his stellar season will certainly make difficult.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Extremely happy for Devin and his production this season and finding real footing in a way that aligned with what he knew he could be," Gladstone said.

"Look forward to working through the offseason process with our coaching staff and everyone else to determine what's best for everybody and seeing if there's something to be done. But nonetheless, the role that he had in what we did this season was real and I think it was very vivid for all to see."

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Then there are other important names like running back Travis Etienne and cornerback Montaric Brown. Gladstone spoke glowingly of Brown during his comments on Wednesday.

"Yeah, that's another one that's in alignment with Parker Washington. What you saw in the offseason program and in training camp was authentic. It was real. He was getting his hand on the ball endlessly. His skill set aligned with the scheme in a true form," Gladstone said. "And I think that that probably from last season to this season was something that many could understand on their own, but he's very comfortable operating in it.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) celebrates his interception in the second quarter with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's very effective in it. I think that that certainly gave us the confidence. His mode of operation is one of trust. I think that gives a coaching staff certainly a willingness to give it an attempt even if walking into the season or looking outward in you may not have identified Buster as being a starting cornerback or not and certainly proud, just like with Devin, to see his output continue to climb over the course of the season and make a real dent in our result."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

