Insider Names a Potential Favorite For Jaguars GM Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars filled one major role earlier this month by hiring Liam Coen as their new head coach. Now, the franchise and owner Shad Khan must turn their focus to finding a general manager to replace Trent Baalke.
Khan has not hired many general managers throughout his career; in his 13 years as owner, he has only made two new hires at the positition in Dave Caldwell and Trent Baalke, and Baalke had already been a member of the front office the year before he was made full-time general manager.
Khan did hire Tom Coughlin to a front office role as Executive Vice President of Football Operations, but that is about it on his hiring history in the personnel department. And to this point, it appears the Jaguars are still early in the stages of their general manager search.
"I think the date is February 28th. I believe that's the NFL mandated. I think our priority is obviously to get Liam settled in and have him build his staff and then start the search. But we're hoping to be done by that date," Khan said when asked about his deadline on a new hire on Monday.
With that said, there do appear to be a few names who have begun to be established as potential candidates. Among them is Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, who has scouting backgrounds with the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.
During an episode of 'The Adam Schefter Podcast', ESPN insider Adam Schefter discussed how Cunningham could play a role in the Jaguars' impending search for a Baalke replacement -- a search that will involve input from Coen.
"I think here's a name that we need to have on our radar. I'm not saying he gets the job, but I will say that he's going to be in contention for the job," Schefter said.
"The Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham. He's going to be a candidate for that Jaguars GM job. Some would say he might be the leading candidate for the Jaguars GM job. I don't know if he's the leading guy or a guy, but he's certainly going to be in the mix and a candidate to become the next general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars."
