Jaguars May Already Have the Next Member of Their Front Office
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently named Liam Coen their next head coach after an eventful week in their coaching search. Jaguars owner Shad Khan nearly missed out on Coen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered to make Coen one of the highest-paid coordinators in the league.
However, after Coen turned down Khan’s offer for an in-person interview, Khan fired former general manager Trent Baalke and secured the interview with Coen he had been looking for. Khan and Coen eventually agreed to a deal solidifying Coen as the team's head coach.
Although Khan secured arguably the second-best coach available in the coaching cycle, he did not pull off the surprise move alone. Jaguars great Tony Boselli worked closely with Khan throughout the process, helping Khan decide on Coen.
While Boselli humbly insists that the decision was "100 percent," Khan respectfully acknowledges Bosselli's involvement. Seemingly happy with the results of Boselli's involvement, Khan noted that there will soon be a job available in the team's front office for the Hall of Fame tackle.
“We're going to have a position," Khan said. "We're checking with the league, what the rules are, what we have to follow. And then we'll take it from there.
“I think the date is February 28th, I believe that's the NFL mandated. I think our priority is obviously to get Liam settled in and have [Coen] build his staff, and then start the search. But we're hoping to be done by that date.”
Boselli, the Jaguars' first-ever draft pick, started in 90 games during his time in Jacksonville. He went to five consecutive Pro Bowls and earned three consecutive All-Pro nominations while with the Jaguars.
Boselli is arguably one the best Jaguars players of all time after.
Few people are as tied to the organization or care about it more than the Jaguars' first player drafted in the NFL Draft. Adding Boselli to the team's front office could help Jacksonville in the long run, as having someone who naturally cares about the team's well-being will work harder for that team.
Khan and the Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason to help improve a disappointing team over the past two seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.