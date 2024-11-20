Why Insider Would Lose Faith In Jaguars If They Don't Make Big Move
There is plenty of uncertainty facing the Jacksonville Jaguars through 11 weeks.
Rumors have swirled again and again about the short- and long-term status of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. Owner Shad Khan has, to this point, remained silent behind the scenes.
The wide expectation among national media is that change is eventually coming to the Jaguars. Nobody knows when or in what fashion, though, which leaves plenty of guesswork for those outside of Khan's tight inner circle.
Among those who is examining the state of the Jaguars today is long-time insider and Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer. Breer recently took to social media to opine on what changes the Jaguars may or may not make, and what it would mean for the perception of the franchise moving forward.
"I mean, if Trent Baalke is not part of this, and I've heard the same rumblings that everybody else has. That he could survive this. I mean, God help that franchise," Breer said.
"Over the last I think it's six seasons as a general manager. He's 30-64. He's made the playoffs once. He survived the two firings, the harbor firing and the Tomsula firing. Survived the Caldwell/ Doug Marrone firing, then, sort of somehow survived the Urban Meyer year. Again, like I would lose a lot of faith in the Khans if, if Trent Baalke somehow survives this and Doug Pederson doesn't."
Baalke joined the Jaguars in 2020, taking a role in the Dave Caldwell-led front office as the team's director of player personnel. When Caldwell was fired that November, Baalke was made interim general manager thanks to his experience in the role with the San Francisco 49ers.
Baalke was then made full-time general manager in 2021, the same offseason the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as head coach. Meyer was such an unmitigated disaster by himself that Baalke's job remained safe through the season, with Baalke staying on as general manager when Doug Pederson was hired as head coach in 2022.
There were questions about keeping Baalke in 2022, with rumors persisting that his role in the franchise could deter some candidates for the head coach role. If Khan keeps Baalke in the role after moving on from Pederson, he could see the same questions arise.
