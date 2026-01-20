Why Cutting Arik Armstead Won't Help Jaguars in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves last offseason, overhauling their staff and changing about half of the roster after a disappointing 4-13 finish in the 2024 campaign. That aggression paid off handsomely, with the team going 13-4 in the first year of its new era. Now, General Manager James Gladstone has to figure out a way to get the Jaguars over the next hump.



The odds will be stacked against him. Jacksonville has several players set to hit free agency, doesn't have its own first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and is projected to be north of $10 million over the salary cap for next season. Of course, there are ways for Gladstone to free up money to spend this free agency, but one commonly suggested move won't help.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutting Arik Armstead won't do much for Jaguars' free agency plans



The NFL salary cap is complicated. Every team has a litany of accountants in its front office to help figure out the intricacies of the business side of the league. General Manager James Gladstone likely has his number-crunchers working around the clock to make the Jacksonville Jaguars liquid again before free agency begins on March 11.



A commonly suggested move is cutting defensive tackle Arik Armstead. He's currently on the books for $19 million next year. Releasing him would technically free up a significant amount of room. However, it won't be of any use for the Jaguars in free agency. That's because his deal carries a dead cap figure of $17.1 million for this season. Severing ties with Armstead would mean parting ways with one of the better starting DTs in the NFL for just an extra $2.3 million to spend in free agency.



Highest cap hits for the #Jaguars in 2026



QB Trevor Lawrence $24.0M

ED Josh Hines-Allen $23.4M

DL Arik Armstead $19.4M

LB Foye Oluokun $16.9M

ED Travon Walker $15.2M

G Patrick Mekari $14.9M

OL Walker Little $14.5M

CB Jourdan Lewis $12.8M

DT DaVon Hamilton $12.4M pic.twitter.com/rx8cn25vt5 — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) January 15, 2026

However, the Jaguars could use the post-June 1 designation on him. This is a commonly suggested move for Jacksonville. If they cut him after June 1 or with the special designation, his dead cap figure drops to $4.9 million, meaning the Jags would save over $14 million in salary cap. But that money won't be available to them until June 2, when most of the free agent pool will have already dried up.



James Gladstone could cut Armstead, but it would only be to free up money to sign their 2026 rookie contracts, create space for last-minute free agent signings — usually washed-up veterans or cuts from other teams — or create cap room to use during the upcoming regular season. Releasing Armstead absolutely would not give the Jaguars over $14 million to spend during the bulk of the new free agency period. Gladstone will have to find some other way.

To see what the Jaguars do with Arik Armstead, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.