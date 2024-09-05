Is The NFL's Emplacement of Taylor Swift an Affront to Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are disrespected.
Overlooked and undervalued. Despite a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson and a generational quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, which typically garner a team respect from the media. And it's own league. The media at-large disrespecting the Jaguars is one thing.
But the NFL? In a recent "welcome back" video ushering in the new season, pop superstar Taylor Swift is featured five times in the video. The Jaguars? Just twice. Only one of the clips favored the Jaguars.
The video has been widely criticized, and one writer described it best.
"The video shows MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens once," wrote Lisa Gutierrez of The Kansas City Star. "Superstar singer Taylor Swift appears five times in the 28-second video. Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is shown at a game with Donna Kelce, chugging a drink at the Super Bowl and kissing Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship Game."
It signals the larger problem at hand for the Jaguars. Disrespect from what seems to be just about everyone.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell ranked the Jaguars as what amounted to a Wildcard contender. Along with teams that did not have a quarterback, roster, or coaching situation as healthy as the Jaguars.
Despite the Jaguars being better than they were two seasons ago, when they not only made it to the playoffs but won. This is the same team (but better) that began last season red-hot with an 8-3 record before injuries and poor play severely affected their playoff hopes.
The Jaguars have some question marks going into the 2024 season. Will it be Pederson or offensive coordinator Press Taylor the plays, for instance, is a big one. One might think that in such a pivotal year for Pederson, the play-calling that could determine his future with the Jaguars would be in his hands.
Which leads to this next point -- this team is in win-now mode. Owner Shad Khan said so.
"Yeah, I think he's right on. I think that is our expectation. It's always our expectation," Pederson said. "Each year, you put together and you assemble the best team the best set of coaches and you've got to put in the time. You've got to work hard. ... That's the expectation and we're all held to that."
