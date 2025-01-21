Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 15
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 15
Well ... that was a day, wasn't it?
There was massive movement in the coaching searches across the NFL on Monday as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears head coaching job without taking a second interview with any franchise.
That took the Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders out of the running for Johnson and each team now has to look for Plan B.
For the Jaguars, that means setting up second interviews with three different coaches: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
We predicted Coen and Saleh would get second interviews. We also predicted Johnson would get one, and all indications are the Jaguars would have been open to setting one up. Instead, Johnson seemingly already had his mind up on Chicago.
We also predicted Aaron Glenn would get a second interview, and it is a bit shocking he does not yet have one set up. That could be due to the fact Glenn already has interviews set up with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, though. It certainly appears like the Jaguars may have moved slow to schedule one with Glenn, but we will see if they have another round of in-person interviews.
In terms of the trio of candidates who are set to interview in-person so far, Coen will be up first. The Jaguars will then speak to Graham, who will then satisfy the team's Rooney Rule obligations. Then the Jaguars will end the week with Saleh.
